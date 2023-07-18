Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes "rejected some approaches from Saudi" last month, in what would have been a real blow to their Premier League ambitions had he not, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Bruno Fernandes leaving Manchester United?

Things are looking rosy at Old Trafford this summer. The club is coming off a season that saw them once again establish themselves as a top-four side while picking up yet another trophy for the trophy cabinet.

That feel-good feeling has only been solidified with the club's transfer dealings so far this summer, dealings that have seen the arrival of Chelsea star Mason Mount for just £55m, and the imminent arrival of Inter Milan's star goalkeeper Andre Onana, for a fee that is reportedly around £47m.

Add to that the news that fan favourite Fernandes is set to be named the new captain of the side, and it's hard not to be optimistic about the Red Devils' future under Erik ten Hag.

However, things could have been very different had the captain-elect made a different decision concerning his future early last month.

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, United's talismanic midfield maestro received several offers from clubs in the immensely rich and ambitious Saudi Pro League in early June, but he turned them down.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"I wanted to add something that I revealed today on my social media platforms. Bruno Fernandes has rejected some approaches from Saudi. It was in the beginning of June, not now.

"This is behind the scenes context, but at the beginning of June, Saudi clubs approached Bruno Fernandes. He said, 'No thanks, I want to stay and Man United'. Bruno trusted Man United project since day one, since he joined the club; in difficult moments, he's always been there fighting and helping the club, and now Bruno wants to stay.

"Bruno wants to win at Manchester United, and he hopes to do that as a captain."

How good was Bruno Fernades last season?

In a season which saw many of United's star players rise to the occasion and, after a rocky start, put in fairly consistent top-class performances, Bruno still managed to stand out from the rest with some truly dazzling displays.

In the Premier League last season, the Portuguese international scored eight goals and provided eight assists for his teammates across his 37 matches, giving him a goal contribution every 2.3 games and averaging a match rating of 7.44, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are, unsurprisingly, very impressive and demonstrate that he wasn't fortunate to produce the output he did last season.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, Bruno sits in the top 1% for expected assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive passes and clearances, the top 6% for attempted passes, and the top 19% for tackles, all per 90.

His performances and attitude obviously impressed ten Hag, with the Dutchman saying:

"I think he is the example, and that you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice when you want to play on the top level, you want to achieve something.

"So once again he showed there how great a captain he is, how he has taken responsibility, even when he is not 100 per cent fit."

If United want to maintain their positive momentum from last season and push on yet further next season, keeping Bruno at the club will be paramount.