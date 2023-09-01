Manchester United are closing in on what looks to be their final transfer of the summer window, with Erik ten Hag creating a framework to build on last season's exploits.

What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are finally securing the services of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with the 27-year-old "on his way to Manchester shortly" to complete a medical.

The Fiorentina ace, who is joining on an initial loan deal with a 25m (£21m) buy option, has been of a vested interest to the Premier League outfit all summer, and they now look set to seal a deal at the final stage.

With fears of a deal stagnating, United director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves flew to Italy earlier today to finalise a deal, and it now looks like he has succeeded.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

The Red Devils have been tracking the pass-proficient midfielder after his stunning performances with his nation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he starred as the fulcrum of Morocco's fourth-placed finish.

Having been hailed for his “masterclass” of a performance against Spain in the last-16, the £32k-per-week powerhouse cemented his name as one of Europe's first-class midfielders with his international escapades, and his sustained performances with his Italian outfit Fiorentina have affirmed to Manchester United the decision they are making is the correct one.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 1 machine ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 2% for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90.

He has also been lauded for his "defensive instinct" by pundit Joe Cole, and very much looks the high-octane force the Old Trafford side covet to enhance the club's fluidity and cohesion in the engine room.

With such iron-clad protection in the centre through his defensive application and the assurance that a superlative passing presence will keep the play ticking in metronomic style, Red Devils captain and chief playmaker Bruno Fernandes could take his prolific game to the next level.

Hailed as a creative "genius" by journalist Muhammad Butt, Fernandes has posted 65 goals and 55 assists from just 188 outings for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £47m in January 2020.

The £240k-per-week star ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted and the top 3% for progressive passes per 90, and Amrabats' supplementation and presence in the deep-lying role would allow the Portugual star to maintain this and then some.

The fact that Fernandes also ranks among the top 11% for tackles and the top 7% for clearances per 90 underscores his own defensive work rate and tenacity, which would allow Amrabat to implement his game on English shores and perhaps be the foundation of a stunning new midfield partnership at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ten Hag must ensure that an unthinkable late slip does not occur as Manchester United home in on Amrabat, with the midfield "monster" - as said by reporter Carlo Garganese - just what the Premier League club needs to close the gap on those at the top of the league ladder.