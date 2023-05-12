Manchester United will surely look to continue their rebuild of the squad over the summer transfer window and now a new update has emerged on their plans for the transfer window.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo's future?

According to 90min, Manchester United retain their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion ace Moises Caicedo.

As per the report, Brighton will now listen to offers of around £80m for their talented midfielder this summer and a host of elite Premier League clubs will compete to secure his signature, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal alongside the Red Devils.

Who would Caicedo replace in the Man United team?

With Casemiro in the latter stages of his career at 31 years old, finding a worthy successor will be no easy task for Erik ten Hag as he continues to refresh and rebuild the Man United squad.

As a result, if an opportunity is presented to secure the services of Caicedo this summer, it would be unwise for the Red Devils to ignore it, as the Ecuadorian could not only be an incredible heir to the Man United superstar, but an ideal partner for Casemiro to work with to eventually pass the baton on to in the defensive spot.

When comparing the two players, they are similar, particularly in their defensive involvement with Caicedo having made 1.55 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes compared to Casemiro's 1.50.

They also make a similar number of ball recoveries per 90 minutes (7.14 vs 8).

Caicedo's outstanding form in the Premier League has seen him earn a lot of praise over the season so far, with Jamie Redknapp full of compliments for the South American talent:

"He has been magnificent, he possesses all the attributes to play in every area, brilliant tackler.

"He’s progressive with his passing, a revelation and I’m sure a lot of clubs will be looking at him right now. He also has an eye for goal. Very, very impressed with this guy."

The Man United boss will surely be keen to build a squad that competes at the highest level and puts the club firmly back in the mix to dominant English football, so the signing of youthful prospects like Caicedo would certainly put the club on the path to success.

With that being said, the powerbrokers at Old Trafford will need to put in a lucrative offer to fend off their Premier League competitors for the signing of Caicedo, but if his recent form is anything to go by it would be absolutely worth it.