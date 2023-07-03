Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could be tempted to join Manchester United this summer according to South American expert Tim Vickery.

The World Cup winner could be convinced to leave Villa due to the allure of Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford.

What is the latest regarding Emiliano Martinez to Manchester United?

According to Football Transfers, United are ready to battle with Chelsea for the Argentine goalkeeper's signature.

Erik ten Hag wants to partner up Lisandro Martinez with his namesake and believes that their experience together with the national side will have resulted in a strong connection, whilst the 30-year-old shot-stopper wants to leave his current club in order to play Champions League football.

There is still major uncertainty around the future of David de Gea, whose contract has officially expired at United, however, talks are still ongoing with the Spaniard about a new deal. There have been rumours that the club has retracted an offer that De Gea had agreed on, which may have built up tension.

Football Insider are also reporting that Villa are braced for the Red Devils bid, with Martinez reportedly having continued friction with boss Unai Emery which dates back to their time together at Arsenal.

The report states that a bid north of the keeper's £40m valuation could tempt the Midlands club into negotiations.

What has Tim Vickery said about the situation?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Vickery said: "It's come out in Argentina that he would like to move, not that he's unhappy with Villa, but you can understand why he's a man in a hurry, and he's 30 now."

Vickery also went on to say "If there's someone there who can offer him Champions League and so on I think he would really, really want to take that. Not that he's unhappy at Villa but you know tick tick tick tick tick I'm 30, what am I going to do now."

Would Martinez be a good buy for Manchester United?

Martinez enjoyed the finest moment of his career last season, saving two penalties in the World Cup final shoot-out as Argentina went on to win the World Cup, and his stock has never been higher.

The keeper enjoyed a fine club campaign as well, recording 13 clean sheets in 36 appearances as the Midlands club secured European football for the first time in over a decade under the management of Emery.

The 30-year-old made 98 saves last season and recorded a save percentage of 73.6%, which is higher than what De Gea managed last season in 71.1%.

A key part of Martinez's game is his sweeping and ball-playing ability, with his 2.09 defensive actions outside the penalty area ranking him in the top 3% of all goalkeepers across Europe's top five leagues. The World Cup hero also ranks in the top one percent for crosses stopped with 1.72 per 90. He also attempts 33.57 passes per 90, only launching 35% of them, showcasing his ability to build up from the back, a quality Ten Hag is desperate for his goalkeeper to have in order to play his style of football.

Should United bring in Martinez, they have brought in one of the most in-demand keepers who should free them up to play the style of play that Ten Hag envisions his side playing.