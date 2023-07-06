Manchester United remain in talks with Italian outfit Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund, however, both sides are apart on their valuation.

Why are Manchester United in the market for a striker?

The Red Devils are looking to add a new number nine to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season, with the clubs only recognised number nine option currently being Anthony Martial.

The club brought in Dutch international Wout Weghorst on loan last January, however, after zero Premier League goals in 17 appearances the Manchester side decided to not make his loan move a permanent one.

United struggled on the goalscoring front last campaign, being the third-lowest scorers out of the top 10 in the division. Marcus Rashford had a fantastic league campaign scoring 17 goals, which was 29% of the clubs goals last season, suggesting that should the England international struggle in front of goal for a prolonged period, the side may struggle in front of goal period.

Atalanta's Denmark international Hojlund appears to be one of the Red Devil's top targets for the position as the club look to add to the signing of Mason Mount this window.

The 20-year-old is not the only striker on the clubs shortlist, however, with Eintracht Frankfurt's French forward Randal Kolo-Muani also being an option that is being explored, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sheth confirmed United's interest in both players, and revealed that the club remain in talks with the Italian outfit regarding the transfer with both sides apart in their valuations.

"United remain in talks with Atalanta over their striker Rasmus Hojlund, the Denmark international. Again, a gap in valuation exists in that one but United continuing to work on that deal. Another option is the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo-Muani."

Should Manchester United sign Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund is one of the most highly rated striking prospects on the planet, with his play style, attitude and looks drawing comparisons to Premier League golden boot winner Erling Haaland

Following his move from Sturm Graz in Austria last summer for a fee of €17.2m (£14.5m), the Dane really made his mark and grew his reputation, making 34 appearances and recording 10 goals and four assists across both the Serie A and the Italian Cup.

The forward is incredibly threatening in the final third, with his 0.47 non-penalty xG per 90 putting him the top 16th percentile of all forwards in that category. The players 0.44 non-penalty goals per 90 being a fine indicator of his lethal finishing, with their being just a 0.03 underperformance of xG per 90.

A part of Hojlund's game that will be appealing to manager Erik ten Hag will be his ability to play as a target man. The 20-year-old is an incredible presence in the box, with his 6.53 touches per 90 in the attacking penalty area ranking him in the top 7%, whilst his 10.99 progressive passes received per 90 putting him in the top percentile among company such as Kylian Mbappe.

The strikers tactical profile is incredibly desirable, and compares very well to some of Europe's elite from the past decade including Robert Lewandowski and Romelu Lukaku, and with so many years ahead of him yet, it's no surprise why Manchester United want to get this deal done and see Hojlund devlop his game at Old Trafford.