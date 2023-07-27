Highlights Manchester United should consider selling Scott McTominay to West Ham United this summer due to limited playing time and potential interest in a replacement.

McTominay's versatility and experience across various positions make him an attractive option for West Ham as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

United should not play hardball over the transfer fee as McTominay's value may not increase, and they have viable options to replace him in Kobbie Mainoo or through the transfer market, such as Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United should sell Scott McTominay to West Ham United this summer according to Mark Goldbridge

The Scottish international has been at United his whole career but could depart this summer.

What position does Scott McTominay play?

The 26-year-old is a very versatile player with plenty of experience, having made over 200 career appearances across central defence, central midfield and even centre forward for both club and country.

Last season was a difficult one for the midfielder, as following the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, McTominay made just 10 starts in the Premier League, with his remaining 14 appearances coming off the bench, When factoring in the recent signing of Mason Mount as well as the rumoured interest in the Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, game time will be even harder to come by for the midfielder.

McTominay has impressed every manager he has worked under, with Jose Mourinho stating back in 2018:

"But at the same time I felt we needed quality on the ball, building from the back, and Scott McTominay has that quality. Everything that left his foot was correct. He’s a special character, a special personality that a team in a negative moment needs, do my other players have that mentality? Not all of them. Everybody is a different person. Scott McTominay is a kid with a special character, very humble, aggressive in a positive way, brave, he’s a special kid."

Reports have stated that Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player depart Old Trafford this summer should a club pay the £40m asking price set, with West Ham United reportedly eying up the player as a potential Declan Rice replacement following his £105m move to Arsenal. Hammers boss David Moyes is reportedly a big fan of the midfielder, however, the Irons aren't willing as of yet to reach the Red Devils asking price

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Goldbridge stated that he doesn't want United to play hardball over a McTominay transfer as the club wouldn't see that amount of money for McTominay again:

"If West Ham are interested and they want him for £30m, find a middle ground. I don’t mind us saying £40m but we’re going to come down to £32m but don’t say we’re going to reject £35m or £30m because you want £40m.

"As I said before, McTominay hasn’t had a good game in about a year, he’s not an established first team player, he’s worth about £30m and if we don’t take the money for him now you’ll never get that money again so that’s why United need to be negotiating a deal."

Who will replace McTominay at Manchester United?

There are two real options to replace the Scot next season.

One is already at the club in Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old has risen through United's youth setup and really made his mark on the club's current pre-season tour, with an assist against Arsenal in the sides 2-0 win last week the culmination after two solid performances against Lyon and Leeds. Legendary Man United player Bryan Robson was quick to praise the midfielder after his display against the Gunners, saying:

"I was really impressed, against a team like Arsenal. He’s not a kid who comes into the team as a central midfield player who just goes chasing about trying to impress the manager and all that. He just played, used his football intelligence, and he can have a good career. That’s not me trying to put pressure on the kid.”

The strength in depth at the club could allow the youngster to be developed slowly and given the correct opportunities to develop whilst working day in day out with some of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The club could also find a solution in the transfer market. Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat is reportedly keen on making the switch to Old Trafford with the club interested in the 26-year-old who had an impressive campaign for both club and country last season. The player was vital to Fiorentina as they made it to both a Coppa Italia final and the Conference League final, whilst he was named in the World Cup Team of the Tournament as Morocco became the first African side to make the semi-finals of the World Cup in history.

It is reported that Amrabat will cost around £21.4m and that the club have beaten out competition from clubs around Europe and in Saudi Arabia for the player's signature.