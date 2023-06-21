Manchester United's proposed new contract for their goalkeeper David de Gea is ready to go but just waiting on the club to make their final decision.

How much does David de Gea earn?

There were a lot of positives to take from Erik ten Hag's first campaign at Old Trafford after the Red Devils lifted the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League football.

However, the Premier League giants go into the summer transfer window with a lot of significant questions still lingering over the club.

Of course, the future of the current ownership will remain the biggest concern for most fans at Old Trafford with still no real indication as to whether the Glazers will stay or sell.

But another question will remain whether De Gea will be provided with a new deal following the conclusion of his contract at Old Trafford which is set to expire at the end of the month.

It is believed the Spain goalkeeper has been earning in the region of £375k-per-week on his current deal which is set to expire.

However, a potential new deal for the 32-year-old is expected to see him take a significant pay cut which would still see him take home around £200k-per-week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the proposed contract is ready to go but United are still deciding on whether to stick with the Spaniard:

"I told you guys, the situation looks strange around De Gea because the agreement between De Ge and Man United is almost done; it's about the final details since the end of March.

"But it's also real that at the moment they are not signing the contract and so De Ge is a potential free agent. But at the moment the situation looks really strange more on the club's side than the player's side. De Gea will be ready to sign but at the moment it still doesn't have the final green light from Man United."

What goalkeeper could Man United sign?

Although the Red Devils are said to have this proposed contract at the ready for De Gea this summer, they have been linked with a number of potential options.

Indeed, reports have suggested Ten Hag holds a keen interest in the England and Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford this summer.

The report claims the former Sunderland goalkeeper could be made available over the coming weeks for a fee in the region of £30m given the Toffees financial issues.

But it is not just Pickford who has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

Indeed, talkSPORT's report has suggested there is an interest in the 34-year-old Yann Sommer and Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

It was not a season which De Gea will look back on as one of his best - ironically despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove - given some of the criticism he received.

However, it does seem as if he could still be set to ink a big-money deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.