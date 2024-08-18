Manchester United got off to a winning start in the Premier League but there are areas in need of improvement if Erik ten Hag is to fight for a place in the Champions League and a third successive year of silverware.

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui's arrival signalled an upgrade to the wide defensive department, but with Luke Shaw injured once again, sporting director Dan Ashworth must ensure that a fresh face is welcomed on the alternate side, with the Red Devils currently locked in a battle for a talented up-and-comer.

Man United transfer news

According to Turkish outlet Takvim - via Sport Witness - Man United are still in talks to sign Ferdi Kadıoğlu despite the vested interests of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hijacks have been rife in transfer markets over recent years, and INEOS know that a left-back is essential for Ten Hag's success.

The Fenerbahce star is on the end of a €35m (£30m) bid from the Seagulls but United have lodged their own offer according to reports.

Imagine Ferdi Kadıoğlu & Marcus Rashford

Kadioglu's qualities would make him the perfect partner on the left for Marcus Rashford, who looked a shadow of his former self last season and has yet to make his mark this year, performing indifferently in the Community Shield and league opener against Fulham.

Still, the England international can change a match in an instant and has demonstrable expertise in the Premier League and on the continent. Ten Hag has hailed him as "unstoppable" in the past and it's in his capacity to reignite that flame.

Kadioglu, 24, could be the perfect profile to complement Rashford's incisive style and ensure that the goals rain down on the Theatre of Dreams once again.

Marcus Rashford Stats: Last 5 Seasons Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 2 (2) 0 0 2023/24 43 (35) 8 6 2022/23 56 (46) 30 10 2021/22 32 (18) 5 2 2020/21 57 (46) 21 13 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Netherlands-born Turkey star ranks among the top 18% of full-backs across divisions similar to the Turkish Super Lig for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries, the top 2% for successful take-ons and the top 4% for tackles made per 90, as per FBref.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

This is going to be massive in supplying Rashford with the kind of support that he needs to find his Midas touch once more; Dalot does an excellent job when called to the left but the Portugal international does not have the same kind of attacking impetus on his unfavoured side, failing to complete a key pass against Fulham.

And anyway, as analyst Ben Mattinson has noted in the past, Kadioglu has the style to craft exciting combinations with left-sided forwards, discussing a potential partnership with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli on that occasion.

Rashford, fleet of foot and artful too, carries many of Martinelli's finest traits and would be a credit to Ten Hag's frontline once more with a couple of tweaks. Kadioglu, who has been described as a "constant menace going forward" by journalist Zach Lowy, might just be the key to the 26-year-old's future success.