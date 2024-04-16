After an impressive first season for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager, in which he won the Carabao Cup and finished third, the Red Devils’ form in 2023/24 has taken a big nosedive.

This term, United have lost 12 Premier League games so far, and sit on just 50 points, and finished rock bottom of the Champions League group. Incredibly, United conceded 15 goals which is the most by a Premier League side in the group stage, as per Opta Joe.

Ten Hag’s side currently sit sixth in the Premier League, although they are significantly underperforming. According to Understat, United should be 13th according to expected points, on 37, and would be just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

There have been longstanding rumours that United’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns a stake of 27.7% in the club, will look to bring in a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 season. Reports have suggested various names, including Ruben Amorim, who seems destined for Liverpool, although he has denied agreeing personal terms.

However, there could be one former Premier League manager, who won the Champions League with his previous club, in with an outside shot at getting one of the biggest jobs in club football.

A manager with a point to prove in England

According to Caught Offside, German boss Thomas Tuchel is an outsider to take over at Manchester United next season. Brus says “experienced” managers like Tuchel “are liked by United”.

With Tuchel set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, United could have a free run at the German manager, and would also not need to pay a release clause, which would save the Red Devils money.

It certainly feels like Tuchel has a point to prove. Having been sacked by Chelsea in 2022, after winning the Champions League in 2021, he moved to Bayern Munich. It has not worked out at the Allianz Arena for Tuchel, who failed to win the Bundesliga after Bayer Leverkusen ended their 11-year dominance emphatically.

However, Tuchel’s Bayern side did beat Ten Hag twice this season in the Champions League group stages, at the Allianz Arena and at Old Trafford.

Tuchel’s availability could present an opportunity which United could capitalise on next summer, with a potential sack incoming for Ten Hag, and no release clause to provide a stumbling block for the German.

How Tuchel’s style translates to Man United

So, how did Tuchel set up his Chelsea side at their best, and how that could translate over to United? The German manager took over an underachieving team and within months had won the Champions League and reached an FA Cup final.

Essentially, Tuchel did this by resting a defensively solid team who were athletic and fit enough to get back and stop counterattacks, with quick and direct attacking play, using wingbacks for maximum width.

Defensively, Chelsea under Tuchel were well drilled and had a good rest defence to prevent counterattacks, which had been an issue under Lampard. As explained by JJ Bull of The Atheltic in a YouTube video from September 2011, “If there is a turnover and they have to get back, they are back immediately”. Thus, they needed to be an athletic and fit side to get players back to help ensure they were not leaving their defenders exposed.

Going forward, Chelsea under Tuchel attacked with maximum width created by their wingbacks, and positional rotations which allowed for space in behind to attack with direct and vertical passes. These rotations included attacking players dropping deep to drag defenders with them and create space for teammates in behind an opponent’s backline.

Relating this back to Manchester United, some of the pieces of Tuchel’s Chelsea-style system fall into place. Mount is an obvious one, playing the same role he did at Stamford Bridge. Captain Bruno Fernandes might also be a good option to play next to the former Chelsea man.

Rasmus Hojlund would also offer an astute option at centre-forward, with Tuchel liking a striker of such a profile. Kobbie Mainoo would fit the role Mateo Kovacic played under Tuchel well, receiving the ball off the centre-backs and using his carrying skills to progress play, and Andre Onana is an easy pick in goal.

However, there are certainly some positions United must target. They would likely need at least one new fullback, and should also look to recruit at centre-back and in midfield to enhance their squad and fit Tuchel’s style.

Despite their direct nature, Tuchel’s Chelsea were a side who loved to keep possession of the ball. In 2021/22, they had the third-highest average possession in the Premier League, with 62.3%. Only Manchester City, with 68.2%, and Liverpool with 63.2%, had more than the Blues did in 2021/22, as per Sofascore.

This season, Manchester United have struggled to retain any substantial amount of possession under Ten Hag. They have the tenth most in the Premier League, with just 50%, according to Sofascore.

Therefore, you could certainly argue that United simply do not have the quality of player who can keep up with the demands of Tuchel’s high-possession game. However, it is worth bearing in mind that in Ten Hag’s first season in charge, they had the sixth most in the Premier League, with 53.8%, as per Sofascore.

Often this season, we have also seen United’s players, particularly in midfield, looking tired and unable to cover the copious amounts of space left open. Whilst Tuchel would surely not be so reckless as to leave big gaps in midfield, he will certainly place demand on his side to get back quickly to help prevent counterattacks, which they may struggle with.

Should the German take charge at Old Trafford, it would be fascinating to see what moves he makes in the transfer market, and how he would utilise the existing players at United.

Tuchel is clearly a wonderful manager who has struggled of late, described by Fabrizio Romano on X as “incredible” in 2020. He would certainly have a point to prove at Old Trafford, and only time will tell if, and how, he would fare as Manchester United manager.