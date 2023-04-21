Manchester United are believed to be closing in on a new deal for their 32-year-old shot-stopper David de Gea ahead of the summer.

Who are Manchester United giving new deals to?

It was recently announced that Luke Shaw has put pen to paper on a new deal that would extend his future at Old Trafford for another four years.

And there is a lot of talk surrounding a potential new deal for Marcus Rashford too as his contract nears its final year at Old Trafford.

However, this comes amid the ongoing issues off the field at United with the club's potential takeover put into serious doubt over recent days.

It has been suggested the Glazer family could now look to remain at the helm in the hope of further increasing their return on investment over a longer period.

Despite this, it seems as if the club are keen to lock down some of their biggest assets and their Spanish goalkeeper could be another one in line to be handed a new deal.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the two parties are closing in on a deal to extend De Gea's stay:

(4:30) "So the decision is really close and on the same page between Manchester United and David de Gea. They are discussing the final clauses of the contract. The feeling is very positive as they want to continue together.

"The structure of the new contract is being discussed, but into Manchester United, they feel that David de Gea will be the goalkeeper next season and De Gea wants to continue there. So the conversation is still ongoing but going very well since end of February and so the feeling is positive."

Do United need a new goalkeeper?

Considering the Red Devils have been on the end of a few heavy defeats this season, their defensive record has held firmly strong.

Only four other sides in the league have conceded fewer than United's 37 this season and this comes on the back of a 4-0 defeat against Brentford and that 7-0 thumping against Liverpool.

And in the process of keeping a fairly tight backline, the Spaniard has earned himself the spot at the top of the tree for clean sheets kept this season with 14.

After keeping his clean sheet on the weekend against Nottingham Forest, the £375k-per-week ace was hailed by BBC's Garth Crookes for his display:

"The most difficult period for a goalkeeper is when he has nothing to do and then is called upon at a moment's notice. If there is one goalkeeper capable of winning a match having spent a considerable amount of time out of the action it is David de Gea," he said.

"His performance against a stubborn Nottingham Forest wasn't anything special but thoroughly dependable."

However, things didn't go to plan last night as De Gea put on a bit of a horror performance, which wasn't helped by Harry Maguire's mistake for the first goal.

With concerns off the pitch apparent at Old Trafford regarding the ownership of the club, perhaps there is some comfort to be taken in Erik ten Hag nailing down a core group of players ahead of the summer.

There are expected to be a number of defensive changes at United over the transfer window and perhaps that will only see De Gea's number between the sticks improve.