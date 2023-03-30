Manchester United and their goalkeeper David de Gea are both keen to agree terms on a new deal to extend the Spaniard's future at Old Trafford.

Do United want to sign a new goalkeeper?

There have been reports circulating Old Trafford suggesting the Red Devils would potentially look to bring in a new number one this summer.

The likes of Diogo Costa have been strongly linked with a possible move to Manchester with the Porto shot-stopper expected to be made available for a move.

However, it seems as if United's current number one, De Gea, could be set to extend his future at the Theatre of Dreams over the coming weeks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Red Devils are working on a new deal for the £375k-per-week Spaniard having avoided his extension clause:

"What is really important to say about David de Gea is one point on the salary. Man United didn't extend his contract with the automatic option because they had a feeling they wanted to offer him a different structure of the contract.

"Different salary and so the conversations, the financial point of view continue. But both parties want the same want to continue together."

Is De Gea still good enough for Man United?

The 32-year-old's contract at United is set to expire in the coming months but he remains the number one choice for Erik ten Hag between the sticks.

De Gea saw off potential pressure over his spot in goal over the summer when Dean Henderson was sent out on loan despite making it public he felt he deserved a chance at United.

"The conversation I had with United after the Euros was that I was going back to Old Trafford to be number one. I got [the virus] and when I came back I should have still been number one," said Henderson back in August.

However, since the start of the season, De Gea has maintained his spot in goal and has only been at fault for one goal to date in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

In comparison, another veteran Premier League goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, who has come under serious criticism this season, has made four errors which have led to goals this term.

With this in mind, United do still have a solid goalkeeper at hand who has been able to keep the second-most number of clean sheets in the top flight.

Having forced 11 blanks from opposition teams, only the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope (12) have been able to keep better records than the Spaniard.

But we do wonder whether United could potentially look back on this summer as an opportunity missed to pick up a long-term option in the form of Costa from Porto.

De Gea is still only 32, however, missing out on Costa may be something they live to regret if he is to join another Premier League side in the summer.