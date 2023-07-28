Highlights Dean Henderson should not be loaned out this summer as Manchester United cannot find a permanent suitor for him, despite his proven quality.

Manchester United has options to replace Henderson, including promoting from within with candidates like Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar, or entering the market for a new backup keeper.

Japanese youngster Zion Suzuki, who has drawn comparisons to Andre Onana, was reportedly a target, but he turned down the move for regular first-team football ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

Manchester United should not loan out Dean Henderson this summer, according to Mark Goldbridge.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

How much is Dean Henderson worth?

It was initially expected that Henderson would depart Old Trafford permanently this window, however, now the situation has changed.

The keeper has been at Man United his whole career, having enjoyed a number of successful loan spells including two years at Sheffield United, with one of those years being in the Premier League when the Blades finished ninth. The Englishman also had a run of games as the club's starting goalkeeper in the 2020/21 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, starting 10 of the side's last 12 league games as they secured a second-place finish.

Last season the shot-stopper headed on loan to Nottingham Forest, and it was seen as a great opportunity to prove his quality as a Premier League starter, and the loanee did just that at the City Ground, starting 18 games before his campaign ended up being cut short by injury.

Having returned from loan, it looks like Henderson will not get the chance to become the Red Devil's new number one following the signing of Cameroonian Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The player has voiced his displeasure at being the backup keeper and with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025, he might want to push for a move now in order to keep his stock high.

Forest are interested in bringing him back to the City Ground for next season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting:

"Nottingham Forest have submitted two bids to Manchester United. Loan deal proposal for Dean Henderson and permanent deal proposal for Elanga. Forest want to get both deals done after closing in on Ola Aina free transfer.".

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Goldbridge revealed his confusion at how United cannot find a permanent suitor for Henderson, and how he doesn't want the club to loan out the shot-stopper again:

"What is it any club needs to know this summer. He’s been on loan to Sheffield United a few years ago, he’s been on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, you know what you're getting with him, he’s not an unknown quantity so I don’t get why no one wants to buy him, I don’t get why we can’t sell him and I don’t know why we’d be open to loaning him, but ultimately, maybe the great Dean Henderson doesn't have the options that he thinks he does."

How would Manchester United replace Dean Henderson?

There are two real options for United to replace Henderson with.

The club could look to promote from within, with a couple of candidates. One candidate would be Premier League veteran Tom Heaton, who had a potential move earlier this window blocked by the Red Devils who wanted to keep the experienced keeper around. Matej Kovar is also an option, with the young Czech keeper having enjoyed a very promising loan spell with Sparta Prague last season in the Czech first division, helping the side win the title. However, reports state that the club are looking to loan the promising youngster out for next season

The Red Devils could also enter the market to find their new number two keeper, with Japanese youngster Zion Suzuki reportedly a target. The Japanese player has drawn comparisons to Onana due to their similar playstyles and how both of them are comfortable playing out with their feet. However, reports state that the youngster has turned down the move, as he believes he needs regular first-team football ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games if he is going to be Japan's first-choice keeper.