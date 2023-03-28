Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson looks set to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis over the coming months, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on Dean Henderson’s future?

The Red Devils shot-stopper is currently out on a season-long loan with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest having not played a single minute under Erik ten Hag after he took over.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions under Steve Cooper, keeping six clean sheets, but has been out through injury since the end of January, resulting in Forest bringing in Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season.

Despite this, Forest are still reportedly keen to sign Henderson on a permanent basis over the coming months, providing they remain in the Premier League, with Tottenham also thought to be interested in his services.

There was previous speculation suggesting that the goalkeeper is ‘unlikely to be welcomed back to Old Trafford when his loan at Nottingham Forest expires after criticising Ten Hag’, and a further update has emerged.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a transfer column for Football Insider and touched on Henderson’s future at Old Trafford, saying that it is ‘over’. Henderson has reportedly accepted his fate and is pushing for a permanent exit as a result. He is also aware that United are in the market for a new goalkeeper to rival David de Gea, and not willing to play second fiddle, wants regular first-team minutes elsewhere, looking to force his way back into the England setup.

Will United regret selling Henderson?

Henderson has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils, and at one point, was mooted as De Gea’s long-term replacement at Old Trafford. However, De Gea swiftly returned as first choice and has remained so under Ten Hag during the current campaign.

Henderson, hailed as "insane" by former teammate Sander Berge, has been solid at the City Ground this season, keeping six clean sheets. He could have been a shrewd option to rival De Gea, however, his criticism of Ten Hag and desire to play regularly appears to have made the club’s decision relatively straightforward.

Only time will tell if United are right to cash in on the goalkeeper, however, what is important is that a new shot-stopper arrives this summer to challenge or cover for De Gea, especially as Jack Butland is only on loan from Crystal Palace and 36-year-old Tom Heaton is out of contract in the summer.