Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Declan Rice and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Declan Rice's future?

According to talkSPORT's transfer expert Alex Crook, Manchester United have the West Ham United captain on their shortlist.

As per the report, the Hammers are hoping to spark a bidding war with several Premier League clubs vying for the midfielder's signature this summer, with Chelsea and Arsenal also named as potential suitors who will need to meet the player's £120m price tag.

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Man United?

It is safe to say that the Red Devils are on course to return to their winning ways with a League Cup already secured this season and an FA Cup final ahead of them in the coming weeks, but Erik ten Hag will surely be keen to continue refreshing the squad when the transfer window opens.

In midfield, Man United boast some of the best midfield talents in the Premier League, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes all comfortable in dominating the centre of the pitch, however, injecting some youthful prospects will ensure that high quality is maintained to avoid another trophy drought in the future.

As a result, the opportunity to snap up the services of Rice would be monumental for the Reds this summer with it potentially set to provide Ten Hag with his very own Sergio Busquets.

The Hammers midfielder is often referred to as the 'Basmati Busquets' by the supporters and has been compared on numerous occasions with the outstanding Barcelona legend over his career so far, with former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero most notably making the comparison:

"For me he is a great player and is at the same level as the best midfielders like Busquets, Rodri and Casemiro.

Not only that, the 24-year-old once claimed that he studies the legendary midfielder to implement his qualities into his own game: "Busquets is the one I’ve watched since I was a kid," Rice said. "He doesn’t move from the centre circle. He plays with 360 vision."

Like his role model, Rice is blessed with an extraordinary talent for reading the game alongside unrivalled composure that helps him to comfortably control play in the centre of the pitch, both attributes that have not only made him a standout performer at both club and international level, but earned him comparisons to Busquets.

Over 34 Premier League appearances, the England star - hailed for his "immense" and "monster" performances by David Cartlidge - has scored three goals, tallied up an 88% pass completion rate and successfully completed 61% of his dribble attempts.

It shows he is the complete midfielder, with his 1.1 key passes, 1.8 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per game only adding to that.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Man United to sign Rice this summer as the talented midfielder could offer the club years of service and outstanding quality in the centre of the pitch.