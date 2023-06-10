Manchester United would love to also add Declan Rice to their midfield this summer if their financial situation was to allow a potential move.

How much is Declan Rice worth?

Champions League football in on the menu at Old Trafford for next season and it seems they are not looking to waste any time in bringing in some new faces this summer.

Indeed, reports would suggest the Red Devils are keen to acquire the services of Chelsea's Mason Mount to provide Erik ten Hag some strength in midfield.

It has been claimed that the Londoners would be looking for a fee in the region of £68m this summer for their 24-year-old who only has one-year remaining on his current deal.

However, there is another 24-year-old midfielder from London who finds himself surrounded in transfer speculation this summer.

And it happens to be Mount's best friend, Rice, who now looks set to leave West Ham United following their Europa Conference League triumph.

Reports would suggest the Hammers are looking for a fee in excess of £100m this summer for their England international with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal said to be interested.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, insider Alex Crook has claimed those at Old Trafford would love to bring Rice to the Theatre of Dreams this summer but the finances could prove an issue:

"I think United would love to try and sign Declan Rice but again it comes down to economics. We know they want a number nine they want a centre-back as well."

What is Man United's transfer budget?

There have been some suggestions that United will only be handed around £100m to spend this summer which will leave them in need of selling some of their players to create funds.

Adding to their limitations as a result of the FFP regulations, it may be a tricky summer of spending to navigate for the Red Devils.

However, their reported interest in Mount and Harry Kane would potentially see that figure swallowed up immediately over the two potential deals.

Indeed, with Chelsea believed to be holding out for close to £70m for Mount, a possible deal for Kane would see United needing to raise some significant cash.

It is believed Tottenham Hotspur will be doing everything they can this summer to keep their all-time record goalscorer in north London.

But if the England captain is to force a move away, then Spurs will be looking for a figure in excess of £100m for the 29-year-old striker.

And with all of this in mind, you do have to question where a potential move for Rice could fit in?

Potentially if moves for Kane and Mount fall flat then United could look at a deal for the "absolute monster", Rice, however, it looks as if Arsenal are not going to waste any time in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.