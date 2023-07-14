Donny Van de Beek looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, with clubs from six countries interested according to Dean Jones.

How long has Donny Van de Beek been at Manchester United?

The Dutchman looks set to call time on his three-year spell in Manchester this window.

The former Ajax man joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2020 for a fee reported to potentially rise to £39m, and has made 60 appearances across the three seasons, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Many expected that following the arrival of Van de Beek's former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to the 'Theatre of Dreams' that the Dutch international would finally be able to truly find his feet at United and showcase to everyone why he commanded such a large transfer fee, however, that never materialised.

The midfielder's time at the club has failed to reach the heights that many expected, with him struggling to establish himself under three separate managers. The 26-year-old has also failed to jump ahead of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes during his time at Old Trafford, and injury problems have derailed any real chances to build up form, with the player having missed 52 games for the Red Devils, including 38 last campaign after a devastating knee injury ended his campaign in January.

Van de Beek also had a disappointing loan spell during the second half of the 2021/22 season at Merseyside club Everton, where injuries once again hampered his time at the club, limiting him to just seven appearances for the Toffees.

Reports have suggested that the 26-year-old will be leaving United this summer, with a number of clubs interested. Speaking on the Football Terrace's Done Deal show, journalist Jones stated that the Red Devils might have to accept a loan move for the Dutch international.

"Van de Beek is eventually gonna get a route out the club, but they don’t even know which country it’s gonna be yet. He’s got interest in like five or six different countries but none of them want to front money for Van De Beek so are they going to have to contemplate a loan? They possibly will, yeah. I mean it’s absolutely not what they wanted but Van de Beek might have to end up going on loan.”

What club will Van de Beek join?

A number of clubs have been linked with the former Ajax man ahead of a potential move this summer.

A number of top sides in Italy are reportedly interested in Van de Beek, with Inter Milan, AS Roma and AC Milan being named as potential landing grounds. However, the midfielder isn't the first-choice target for any of these sides, which could prevent a transfer should the player want to make his move early in this window.

There are also Premier League sides interested, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace all monitoring the attacking midfielders' situation. Palace previously failed in a bid to sign the Dutchman on loan in January 2021 when he opted for Everton instead. Ultimately, however, the best move for Van de Beek might be to leave the Premier League, as he has really struggled to adapt to the demands of the division.

A move back to the Netherlands may be the best idea for a player looking to get his career back on track. Both current champions Feyenoord and former club Ajax have explored the possibility of bringing the player to their respective clubs according to a report from 90min. The player enjoyed a very fruitful spell at Ajax before his move to United, making 175 appearances and recording 75 foal contributions, including some memorable goals in Ajax's historic 2018/19 Champions League campaign.

Whatever the midfielder's next move is, hopefully, it is the right one to reignite what was once such a promising career