Manchester United have the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on their radar as they aim to address their option up front this summer.

Which striker do United want to sign?

On the whole, Erik ten Hag's first season at Old Trafford has been a success with the Red Devils showing improvements on the pitch.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup, United will go into the remaining games aiming to land a spot in the top four as well as getting their hands on the FA Cup.

However, one of their main issues has been up top with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club earlier in the summer and leaving them without an out-and-out striker.

Wout Weghorst was brought in over the January transfer window, but the Dutchman's arrival has failed to provide any impact in front of goal thus far.

There have been strong reports linking the Red Devils with a potential move for Harry Kane in the summer with his future at Tottenham Hotspur in doubt.

But it seems as if they could also look abroad for a striker this summer with Victor Osimhen another name linked with interest from United.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed the Red Devils could also look to Vlahovic as a possible option:

(26:30) "He' on United's list. He's on Chelsea's list. They're looking at number nines, he's an option Newcastle have looked at him. Aston Villa are the new ones."

"He really wants to come to England. The Premier League is a real option for Vlahovic and if you can give Juventus their money back they're taking this deal. Vlahovic is want to keep an eye on him really, really could be the diamond in the rough here."

Would Vlahovic be a good option for United?

It has not been the easiest campaign for the Serbian striker who has suffered from a number of injuries already which has seen his game time slightly hampered.

However, in his 25 league appearances in Serie A, he has been able to provide a return of 10 goals but in the last 13 games he has only been able to net twice (via Transfermarkt).

But this is a player who was hailed as an "absolute monster" by journalist Carlo Garganese earlier in the campaign and he has shown huge potential during his early career.

Indeed, the 23-year-old provided an impressive return of 24 goals and five assists last season in Serie A (via Transfermarkt).

His recent form might suggest there could be an element of risk if United were to bring him in over the summer, but his potential could perhaps be unlocked in England.

But when Osimhen could also be an option for United, it would be difficult to look past the Nigerian for Vlahovic when Osimhen has shown such impressive form for Napoli this season.

Considering Vlahovic's spot in the Juventus starting XI is not nailed down, perhaps he could be an easier target to land, though.