Manchester United’s season went from bad to worse as they lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup last night, ending their defence of the trophy in the process.

If Erik ten Hag was feeling the heat before the match, then this abject display will pile even more pressure on him heading into the Premier League fixture against Fulham on the weekend.

United were poor throughout the tie, going into the halftime break trailing by two goals, and it didn’t get much better during the second period either as Joe Willock nailed the door shut by scoring the third with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Not a single United player received pass marks after the woeful loss, but some players were worse than others - including Diogo Dalot.

Diego Dalot’s statistics against Newcastle United

The Portuguese right-back was not at his best against a Newcastle side who were clearly in the mood to cause some havoc to a United defence which looked shaky right from the start.

The defender was caught out on numerous occasions and was criticised by journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who said that theformer Porto man was “having a nightmare” which summed up his performance in a nutshell.

Dalot - who was caught napping for Miguel Almiron's opener - completed just 16 passes during the first half while losing possession 11 times and being dribbled past once.

The 24-year-old failed to support the attack as he attempted zero dribbles along with just one cross, which wasn’t accurate, and was subsequently subbed off at half-time.

Although Dalot endured a terrible display, Antony was arguably their worst performer as he offered nothing yet again.

Antony’s numbers vs Newcastle United

The Brazilian winger failed to score or assist across eight matches prior to taking to the pitch against the Magpies, and he didn’t offer any meaningful attacking threat going forward.

He did take 58 touches during his time on the pitch, suggesting he was looking to make an impact, yet the former Ajax man failed to deliver in what was another disappointing performance.

Antony delivered four crosses into the box, yet none were accurate, and he managed to take just one shot during the whole match, which was of course, off target.

Antony's game in numbers v Newcastle Touches 58 Pass Accuracy 89% Cross Success 0/4 Dribble Success 1/5 Duels Won 5/14 Possession Lost 15x Stats via Sofascore.

Defensively, the 23-year-old lost possession 15 times - more than Dalot - and won just five of the 13 ground duels that he contested, clearly indicating that he struggled to impose himself in the physical battles against the Newcastle defence.

In a 'one dimensional performance' - as Luckhurst noted for Manchester Evening News - the polarising enigma yet again failed to live up to the vast £86m transfer fee Ten Hag shelled out on him last summer, as he increasingly looks like a massive, costly mistake.

It was yet another woeful performance by the Old Trafford side, and it hasn’t been the first time they have been humbled at home. With the Premier League looking out of reach and qualification in the Champions League not looking promising, the League Cup was seen as a chance to secure another trophy.

This result means the Red Devils could end the season trophyless and with the way they are playing, it wouldn’t be a surprise in the slightest.

Dalot was underwhelming and Antony was uninspired, yet the whole team showed a lack of character and fight which was so prevalent under Sir Alex Ferguson.