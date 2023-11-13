Highlights Manchester United scouts have been watching an exciting young talent, with a potential transfer on the horizon.

The player has been impressive at youth level, with 14 goal contributions in just 13 games this season.

The winger could be a bigger talent than Alejandro Garnacho and has the potential to make an impact in the Premier League.

Manchester United head into the international break off the back of a lacklustre 1-0 victory over Luton Town, a win which has summed up their season so far.

Erik ten Hag will feel the pressure alleviating slightly, yet unless there is vast improvement before Christmas, his position could still be under threat.

The January transfer window is fast approaching and could the Dutchman use this to potentially sign a player or two for his squad?

Man United transfer news - Jayden Addai

According to Football Transfers, the Old Trafford side sent scouts to watch young AZ Alkmaar talent Jayden Addai for the U19 side in their recent Youth League tie against Molde FK.

The youngster is attracting plenty of attention for his performances for the AZ youth sides in recent months and, despite not making an appearance for the senior side, a debut surely won’t be far off.

Ten Hag appears to be utilising his knowledge of Dutch football and United could potentially make a more concrete offer in the coming months for the 18-year-old.

The former Ajax manager has placed his trust in several youth players since taking over at the club in 2022, most notably Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho's Man United career in numbers

The Argentinian has made 49 appearances for the Red Devils under the leadership of Ten Hag and has become a regular in the first team while he has scored six goals during that period.

The former Atlético Madrid starlet sparkled for the youth sides in Manchester, scoring 23 goals across 54 games which led to him making his debut during the 2021/22 season.

While he hasn’t quite produced excellent performances consistently this term, the youngster is prone to the odd moments of inspiration.

Could Ten Hag sign a bigger talent than Garnacho with the young AZ sensation, however? The right-winger was praised by his coach, Pascal Jansen, who said: “He’s a good player, so I hope he shows up in 30-plus games in the KKD. I hope that he can standout there.”

Jayden Addai's style of play

The teenager first came to prominence last year when he made eight appearances in the UEFA Youth League, scoring four times as AZ claimed the trophy having dismantled Hajduk Split 5-0 in the final.

Addai carried this momentum into the current campaign, and he has already registered 14 goal contributions – ten goals and four assists – from just 13 games, clearly signifying how impressive he is in the final third.

A senior debut will surely be on the line in the coming months, especially with Jansen’s side struggling of late, failing to win any of their previous four fixtures as they currently occupy fourth place in the Eredivisie table.

It’s evident that United have noticed Addai’s growing potential and a move for him could allow Ten Hag to unearth a potentially bigger talent than Garnacho. Indeed, the "superstar in the making" - as per Dutch football expert Michael Bell - is already on the way to beating the Argentine's seasonal best tally of 14 strikes at youth level.

Not only that, but the young sensation has even outscored every single United player this term, with only Rasmus Hojlund coming within five goals of Addai’s tally.

Of course, he has yet to showcase his talents at senior level, yet judging by the 18-year-old's statistics at youth level, there is no doubt he could make a solid impression in the Premier League.