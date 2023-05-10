Manchester United could look to the summer transfer window to further strengthen their squad and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Amadou Onana to Man United?

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are plotting a move for Everton's Amadou Onana should the Merseyside club suffer relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

As per the report, the Red Devils are keen to bring in another midfielder this summer and have made Onana a target after being impressed with his displays this season.

It is claimed that the midfielder is looking to cement a place in the Belgium squad, so securing a move to an elite club is something the player is keen to push for, despite only completing his £33m Everton move less than a year ago.

Who is Amadou Onana similar to?

Scott McTominay could be set for an exit from Old Trafford this summer with several reports linking him away, whilst Marcel Sabitzer will return to Bayern Munich following his loan, as there is no option for a permanent move, so there is certainly an opportunity to strengthen and add depth to the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, Onana is still inexperienced compared to the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, however, the youngster has been showing promising signs that he could be the next Pogba with his huge presence in midfield at Goodison Park.

Michael Ball even compared the 21-year-old to the Frenchman following his influential display in the victory over Arsenal earlier this season. Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo - he claimed that Onana 'has got the talent and reminds me a little bit of Pogba in the way he glides around the pitch with a sense of confidence.'

Not only that, French journalist Julien Laurens also named Pogba when comparing players to Onana in analysis with The Blue Room:

"He's an incredible talent. He's a Tchouameni, he's a Pogba, those kinds of players."

Over 30 Premier League appearances, the Belgian titan has scored one goal, registered two assists and created two big chances, as well as averaging 1.1 shots on goal, 1.1 interceptions, 2.3 tackles, 42.7 touches and 6.1 duels won per game.

Just like Pogba, it is clear to see that the 6 foot 4 star possesses outstanding box-to-box qualities that could be a hugely valuable asset to the Man United midfield and, at such a young age, Onana has the potential to develop and mould into the perfect player for Ten Hag.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Man United to secure the services of Onana ahead of next season as his Pogba-esque approach to the game could take their midfield to the next level.