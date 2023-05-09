Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a solid debut campaign in charge of Manchester United, although there is much more work needing to be done if they wish to challenge for European honours and the Premier League titles over the coming years.

Last summer saw several players arrive and while the overwhelming majority have been a success, the upcoming transfer window could prove to be more important, especially if they qualify for the Champions League as they will be able to potentially attract a higher calibre of player.

The Dutchman already appears to be looking to get ahead of his rivals as he is currently interested in signing Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati, although the LaLiga side are reportedly demanding a fee of €70m (£60m) in order to United to secure his services and this could perhaps be a tad more than they are willing to pay.

Fati is statistically similar to current United star Marcus Rashford according to FBref, and with Ten Hag revitalising the Englishman this term, it could potentially be £60m well spent.

Could Ansu Fati be Manchester United’s next Marcus Rashford?

Rashford has scored 29 goals this season and being compared to the man who has arguably benefited most from Ten Hag’s appointment last year is not a bad one to have.

This season, the duo have registered similar league statistics with regard to assists (five to three), shots on target per 90 (3.96 to 2.18), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.16 to 2.96) and touches in the attacking penalty area (174 to 108), suggesting they are both extremely effective in the final third.

Both Fati and Rashford share similar styles of play, according to WhoScored, as they like to cut inside often and provide layoff passes while also not diving into tackles and that is what makes them rather efficient in wide positions.

Fati has already scored 23 goals for Barcelona during his embryonic career so far and like Rashford, has emerged at a young age for his club to great acclaim. He has also gone on to win seven caps for Spain and represented his country at the 2022 World Cup back in December.

It’s no wonder Barcelona manager Xavi once lauded the player as a “generational” talent only last year and if he makes the move to Manchester, Ten Hag could undoubtedly let him flourish in a team which could potentially take some beating over the next few years if he has his own way in terms of transfers.

In Fati, United could well have another dangerous threat in the final third, alongside Rashford.