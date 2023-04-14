Manchester United let a two-goal advantage slip through their fingers as Sevilla fought back to claim a 2-2 draw which will ensured the Andalusians headed back to Spain in much a better mood than their English counterparts.

Erik ten Hag's side looked like they were on the way to a fairly comfortable victory as Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in the opening 30 minutes and the score stayed like this until the final ten minutes. Two moments of madness cost United the victory, as Tyrell Malacia and then Harry Maguire scored own goals, meaning the Red Devils have a much tougher task next week than what was anticipated at half-time.

The Austrian midfielder certainly justified his selection as he netted United’s two goals along with making three clearances and succeeding with one dribble attempt during his time on the pitch.

It was another starter who significantly impressed for the Old Trafford side against Sevilla however, as Antony put in a wonderful attacking display that he can hopefully replicate over the next few weeks.

How did Antony perform for Manchester United against Sevilla?

The winger has endured a Jekyll and Hyde campaign so far during 2022/2023, enjoying some fabulous performances such as scoring a crucial goal in the 4-1 win over Real Betis last month, while also having a couple of shockers in the process, most notably in the 7-0 drubbing to Liverpool.

His potential appears limitless, yet in order to take his game to the next level, he will have to massively improve his consistency.

The former Ajax winger enjoyed a solid performance against the La Liga side last night and Statman Dave claimed the player enjoyed an “entertaining battle” with Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna.

Statistically, Antony was United’s second-best performer across the starting XI with a Sofascore rating of 7.4/10 and this is the kind of performance Ten Hag will be expecting every week.

During his 81 minutes on the pitch, he took 49 touches and delivered one accurate cross, while he also succeeded with four of his six dribble attempts, suggesting he was in the mood to attack the opposition fullback.

The 23-year-old caused Sevilla all sorts of problems by taking four shots throughout the tie, and he also hit the woodwork, coming so close to being rewarded for his hard work. The Brazilian won half of his duels, made a tackle and interception whilst he also chipped in with two clearances, proving that he can also help out defensively and Ten Hag should be pleased with his display.

If the winger delivers another performance like this next week, then he could spearhead United’s progress into the semi-finals of the Europa League and continue their quest for continental glory.