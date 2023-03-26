Manchester United haven’t had the greatest success in the transfer market in recent seasons, with certain players failing to live up to the high expectations and costing the club vast sums of money in the process.

Think to the likes of Daniel James, Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire, who were all signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it’s no wonder he couldn’t lead the side to any major honours during his spell at the club.

The former United legend did make one excellent signing during his tenure however, with Bruno Fernandes growing into one of the Red Devils’ finest players in recent seasons.

The attacking midfielder has registered 111 goal contributions in just 170 matches and has sometimes been the club's only ray of light in some dark times. Although he is at the peak of his powers, he won't be at United forever and with no apparent heir in the senior side to the 28-year-old, Ten Hag will have to look elsewhere.

The Dutchman could splash the cash in the transfer window, or he could turn to the academy and there is a young prodigy that may just be able to make the step up in a couple of years and be the ideal heir to Fernandes - Isak Hansen-Aaröen.

Who is Isak Hansen-Aaröen?

The 18-year-old is currently starring for the U21 side this term having made the leap from the U18 age group where he scored three goals and registered five assists in 30 matches.

The Norwegian can operate either as a central midfielder or push further up as a number ten and this would ideally be the role Ten Hag would envisage him playing in, taking over from Fernandes.

Across 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, Hansen-Aaröen has netted three times and has featured three times in the EFL trophy against senior opposition. The youngster received a Sofascore rating of 6.6/10 for his performances and considering the step-up in quality, it is a solid average.

The midfielder didn’t score or assist, although he did make 1.3 key passes, 1.3 tackles and have 0.3 shots per game and with more experience at this level, more confidence will be gained.

The teen maestro is highly regarded, with presenter Mark Goldbridge having this to say on the player: "Isak Hansen-Aarøen. Wouldn't be surprised if he is the next breakthrough youngster. Exactly the sort of intelligent footballer Ten Hag will value.”

There is still plenty to learn but constant exposure to better players and opposition will only help his cause. The Norway U19 international has an extremely bright future at United and Ten Hag will be keeping an eye on his progress.