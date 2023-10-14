Manchester United have endured a rather disappointing season up until the international break, winning just five of their 11 fixtures so far.

Erik ten Hag will certainly be feeling the heat, especially with the positivity surrounding the club dwindling following an initial solid debut campaign under the Dutchman where they finished third in the Premier League and won the EFL Cup – a first trophy success in six years.

Everything looked rosy, yet the Red Devils failed to land some top transfer targets - like Harry Kane - while the players he did sign haven’t exactly set Old Trafford alight as yet and things will need to come together swiftly otherwise Ten Hag may be out of a job.

The transfer window is fast approaching and the 53-year-old could potentially strengthen his ranks then, as United have been linked with 18-year-old, Arthur Vermeeren.

Who could Man Utd sign in January?

The Red Devils have shown interest in the young Belgian midfielder who is enjoying a meteoric rise to the top of the game.

Ten Hag faces some competition however, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona among others have also been keeping a close watch on the talented gem according to TEAMtalk.

The teenager is reportedly valued at just £15m by current club Royal Antwerp and this could prove to be a stunning bargain for whoever secures his signature.

Ten Hag will surely be looking to revamp his midfield options in the coming months, especially with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro the wrong side of 30 and Vermeeren could be an ideal heir to the Brazilian.

How good is Arthur Vermeeren?

The former Real Madrid midfielder is the only outfield player to feature in all 11 games for United this season, yet the 31-year-old won't be able to keep these performances up forever.

He currently ranks first in the squad for tackles per game (2.6) while also ranking 6th for accurate passes per game (44.5) and he is still clearly one of their finest midfielders.

Vermeeren has made a stunning impact in his homeland. The youngster has already made 49 senior appearances for Antwerp since the start of last season as he helped them secure a remarkable league title triumph.

He currently ranks fourth across the squad for accurate passes per game (51.8) while also ranking fifth for tackles (1.8), first for successful dribbles (1.3) and third for big chances created (two), indicating that he has been effective across a wide range of metrics in the heart of the Antwerp midfield and has the tools to step into Casemiro's shoes.

His teammate and compatriot, Toby Alderweireld, heaped praise on the sensation recently, saying: “He arrived in the team by force of circumstance, but since then he has learned very quickly.

“He reads the game very well, his potential is enormous. Have I seen this before? Rarely, I think.”

There is no doubt he will be on the move in the near future, especially judging by his immense impact in such a short space of time at the Belgian side.

Who will be the lucky club that sign him? United will certainly fancy their chances and Ten Hag could find a perfect heir for Casemiro in the process.