Manchester United got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, thanks to a late goal from club captain Bruno Fernandes. However, it was far from a vintage performance from the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's men failed to control the game, despite having 55% of the possession share, and found it difficult to break through Fulham's compact 4-4-2 defensive block. The English giants resorted to pumping it long time and time again, ending the game with 64 long passes, according to FotMob.

A lack of balance in the middle of the park was the primary reason behind United's struggles against the Cottagers, as has become a common theme this season, and one man in particular could find himself out of the starting lineup following his below-average display in London.

Christian Eriksen's stats vs Fulham

Christian Eriksen started as a single pivot in Man United's midfield on Saturday afternoon. Sofyan Amrabat dropped to the bench, while the manager has confirmed that £70m signing Casemiro will be sidelined until after Christmas, following an injury he sustained in the first half of the team's EFL Cup exit against Newcastle United last week.

While the 20-time champions did walk away with all three points, it was yet another unconvincing showing from Eriksen from the deepest midfield position.

After the game, the Manchester Evening News handed the Denmark international a 4/10 rating, claiming he was "careless with the ball" and "positionally awry". Meanwhile, Sofascore rated Eriksen's display as 6.7 out of 10. Only Antony managed a lower score for the visitors out of the starting eleven.

Eriksen's statistics during the game back up these ratings. According to Sofascore's data, the 31-year-old had 55 touches of the ball but completed just 76% of his passes while losing possession 14 times. Furthermore, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur star failed to register a single shot on goal during his 79 minutes on the pitch.

The midfielder's defensive stats don't make for great reading either, having been dribbled past twice throughout proceedings and winning merely 25% of his total duels. Eriksen also made just one tackle, one interception and blocked one shot against Fulham despite the hosts having 18 attempts on goal.

Christian Eriksen's stats comparison - 2022/23 vs 2023/24

Eriksen became a fan-favourite at Old Trafford last season after arriving on a free transfer in the summer, primarily playing alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield.

The trio blended really nicely together and Man United even went on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions in the previous campaign with all three in the side, which included 15 wins and two draws.

However, in the current campaign, Eriksen's performances have taken a nose-dive compared to his debut season at the club. Last term, the former Serie A champion averaged 0.28 assists per 90 in all competitions for Man United which has dropped to 0.16 per 90 this time around. Eriksen was also averaging an xG of 0.22 per 90 compared to 0.07 in the current season, as per FBref.

Eriksen's ability to progress the ball further up the pitch has also taken a hit, having averaged 7.19 progressive passes per 90 throughout the 2022/23 season which has now fallen to 4.92 per 90.

In addition, Eriksen's overall pass completion has dipped to 78.8% from 81% while he now averages 4.13 passes to the final third per 90 and 1.27 key passes per 90 compared to 6.54 balls to the attacking third per 90 and 1.58 key passes per 90 last season.

Right now, Manchester United don't have another player in the mould of Eriksen in the first team and so Ten Hag has been forced to perserve with his number '14', but tonight's game away at Copenhagen in the Champions League offers the perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to try someone different in his place.