Manchester United suffered yet another Premier League defeat on the weekend, their ninth of the campaign and second in a row.

The Old Trafford side appear to be faltering just when it matters most. Liverpool are breathing down their neck for the coveted fourth spot and with it Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils couldn’t quite get into the game following Said Benrahma’s early goal, however, if David De Gea hadn’t committed a horrendous mistake, the final result could have been so different.

With the Algerian winger running at goal surrounded by United players, the threat looked fairly minimal, yet he took a weak shot which should have been a comfortable save which slipped through the Spaniard's grasp and nestled into the back of the net.

His Sofascore rating of 6.2/10 reflected his performance and there must now be huge question marks over his long-term future at the club.

Will David De Gea be at Manchester United next season?

Erik ten Hag has been busy tinkering with his squad this term and after nearly a year in the job, he will have a strong inkling of who will remain in the north west.

One of those to have failed their audition under the stern Dutchman is Harry Maguire. The centre-back has started just seven Premier League games all season and his recent calamitous error against Sevilla in the Europa League only proved why he should be out the door in the summer.

Yet, his goalkeeping colleague hardly deserves his place in the squad anymore.

The gloveman is entering the final few months of his current deal but despite previous claims that Ten Hag wants him to remain at the club next season, the £375k-per-week salary he earns would either be better off lowered or cut from their books entirely.

Indeed, his performances over the previous two seasons simply don’t warrant the ‘keeper earning another contract, with far too many errors threatening to ruin his reputation. Across all competitions this season, De Gea has made four mistakes alone which have directly led to a goal and this is simply not good enough. For that, he has unsurprisingly been dubbed a "colossal liability" by writer Muhammed Butt.

The fact that he has conceded 123 goals in 99 matches since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, while managing to keep just 33 clean sheets during that period is a clear indicator that Ten Hag would surely be better off with someone else as his first-choice goalkeeper next term.

Letting him leave would get his massive wages off the bill, and they could perhaps lure a younger and more reliable replacement in during the summer.

The 6 foot 4 liability has simply let the club down far too often in recent years so the best-case scenario for all parties would be for him to move on following the end of the current campaign.