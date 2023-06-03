Manchester United will surely continue to rebuild their squad this summer in their pursuit to rise to the top again and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target who could be on his way to Old Trafford.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Manuel Ugarte?

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via The Faithful MUFC), the Red Devils have submitted a salary offer for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

As per the report, Man Utd are competing with Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain in their efforts to snap up the services of the talented player, but have now made a salary offer for an undisclosed amount, whilst committing to delivering the fee needed to activate his €60m (£52m) release clause.

Who would Manuel Ugarte replace at Man United?

Whilst improving the centre-forward position will be the highest priority for Erik ten Hag this summer, making subtle tweaks and upgrades in other key positions would be massively advantageous ahead of their return to Champions League football.

As a result, the opportunity to sign Ugarte would be a great move for the club as the 22-year-old could inject some much-needed youth into a crucial area of the midfield, where Fred and Casemiro are both in their 30s with the latter in the final seasons of his career.

When comparing Fred's output this season to the Uruguayan ace, it is clear that Ugarte has outperformed his positional peer in several attributes including pass completion rate (91.6% vs 79.1%), progressive passing (120 v 76), successful take-ons (54.8% v 37.5%), tackles and interceptions won (178 v 66) and aerial duels won (62.5% v 50%), as per FBref.

Bringing in a player who not only improves upon Fred's impact on the team but provides Casemiro with a young and energetic midfield partner could cause trouble for their opponents next season and boost their chances of progressing comfortably across the many competitions they will be competing in from European football to domestic cups.

It has been reported this week that the Sporting CP star - hailed a "warrior" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - is excited by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, which should put them in a great position to secure his signature over their competitors this summer.

With that being said, the signing of Ugarte would be a major coup for Man Utd as it could provide them with a young talent who could occupy an important position in the team for years to come and provides Casemiro with a reliable collaborator to work alongside him.