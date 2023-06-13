Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on Jordan Pickford as the Red Devils access their options between the sticks this summer.

Will Man United sell David de Gea?

The Red Devils had an encouraging first campaign with Ten Hag at the helm having secured a top three finish and the Carabao Cup.

Champions League football will return to Old Trafford for next season which could see the Dutch manager keen to bring in some new recruits to bolster his side.

United will make their return to the elite European competition with a spot in Pot 2 which will mean they will play one of Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica or Feyenoord from Pot 1.

And one of the big questions going into the summer will be surrounding the future of De Gea with the Spaniard into the final weeks of his deal at Old Trafford.

There have been suggestions the two parties were close to agreeing on a potential new deal to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, speculation continues to surround the Red Devils and the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper with Pickford believed to be one of the options on their radar.

And speaking on TalkSPORT, the transfer insider Alex Crook has claimed Ten Hag is a big fan of the England number one with the summer window is set to open:

"Pickford, I think, is the type of goalkeeper that fits the profile for Erik ten Hag. He wants someone who can play the ball out from the back. Obviously, Pickford like De Gea is a very good shot-stopper."

"I think Pickford would be a good addition. I think Ten Hag likes Pickford. He likes the profile."

How much is Pickford worth?

United have been left with an intriguing dilemma this summer with the underwhelming performances from De Gea over the course of the campaign.

The criticism surrounding the Spaniard will obviously come with a dose of irony considering he was awarded the Golden Glove having kept 17 clean sheets.

However, some of the errors he made throughout the season cannot be ignored as they cost United on multiple occasions.

To put it into context, the Spaniard even received criticism from Gary Lineker who labelled the veteran goalkeeper 'David de Howler'.

The errors cannot go ignored, however, the suggestion United could target Pickford even if they keep De Gea poses a big question of whether either goalkeeper would be willing to play second fiddle behind the other.

TalkSPORT also claims Pickford - who has been hailed "absolutely sensational" - could be sold for a fee in the region of £30m this summer as the Toffees aim to bring in some much-needed revenue.

But with his spot in England's starting XI at risk, would he move to Old Trafford without any guarantee he would be Ten Hag's number one?