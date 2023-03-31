Despite Marcus Rashford scoring for fun for Manchester United this season, netting 27 goals in all competitions, the Old Trafford side are still waiting on a player who can take over from Cristiano Ronaldo as their true no.9.

The Portuguese forward’s acrimonious exit from the club last year has certainly helped them on the pitch, although Erik ten Hag has yet to find someone who can lead the line as well as Ronaldo.

During his second stint in Manchester, the 38-year-old scored 27 goals across all competitions and aside from Rashford, no other United player has more than ten goals this term, proving that the Dutchman urgently needs a centre-forward who can score 20-plus goals a season in order to take the side to the next level.

Ten Hag could save himself millions in the transfer market however by unleashing a youngster who is currently enjoying a wonderful scoring spree as of late – Manni Norkett.

Who is Manni Norkett?

The 18-year-old certainly has the potential to be the next big thing at Old Trafford, especially with his form in front of goal, while his former youth coach Garry Attwood even claimed he could be the “real deal” as he looks to break into the first team setup.

The teen prodigy emerged into prominence last season, scoring nine goals in 22 U18 Premier League matches, and he has nearly matched that number this term in ten fewer matches, grabbing eight goals from just 12 games, suggesting his confidence is improving.

Norkett hasn’t had much experience at the higher age group as yet, playing just a handful of games for the U21 side, but he is clearly one for the future judging by his record in the academy.

Journalist Shaun Connolly did praise the striker earlier this year by claiming he was one of the “notable names on the cusp of [the] first team” alongside the likes of Isak Hansen-Aarøen, Marc Jurado and Joe Hugill and United could be set to undergo another wonderful era which may be filled with youth talent.

The teen sensation still has a lot to learn and although his goal-scoring feats for the U18s has led to a lot of praise, with Tom Shaw – manager at Gainsborough for who Norkett played on loan last term – saying he is a “real prospect”, the real challenge will begin now as he looks to make regular appearances for the U21s.

If he can make the transition to the older group well and continue his rich vein of scoring, Ten Hag will surely give him an opportunity or two in the near future to showcase his talents in front of the Old Trafford crowd.