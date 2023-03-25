Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be looking at further improving his squad during the summer transfer window, despite enjoying a solid start to life in England.

With the League Cup already secured, the Old Trafford side could still potentially win another three trophies, however it will be the progress under the Dutchman that will have pleased the United supporters the most.

Signing players such as Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez has given the club a solid foundation and ahead of 2023/2024 and Ten Hag may just add another couple of quality players to reinforce his playing squad.

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet AS, United could be set to make an approach for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer with the report saying that the Red Devils have ‘always been that club that has been there to watch’, suggesting they have been keen on the player for quite some time.

Could Joao Felix join Man United this summer?

It’s certainly possible, given the club’s vast resources and the fact they will require more attacking options as Wout Weghorst will return to Burnley following his loan spell.

The Portuguese star - who has been valued at around £80m ahead of the summer window - has been on loan at Chelsea since January, scoring two Premier League goals in seven appearances and if he did make the move to Manchester, Ten Hag could form a dream duo with him and Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman has been a revelation this term, scoring 27 goals and registering nine assists as his goal scoring has hit new levels and with someone as talented as Felix playing just inside him behind the striker, the duo could cause mayhem for opposition defences.

Both Rashford and Felix make 0.7 key passes per game, while making over one dribble per game and are always eyeing the chance to score goals as often as possible, taking 2.7 and 3.3 shots on goal, respectively, per match.

With United almost sure to be taking part in next season's Champions League, Ten Hag will need players who are up to the required standard and with Felix scoring ten goals in the competition while playing for Atletico, he could be an excellent option for next campaign.

Renato Paiva, Felix's former youth coach at Benfica, lauded the player, saying: "He has enormous football intelligence. He reads situations really quickly. Obviously, a player has to have quality to be at Benfica in the first place, but he had something extra – creativity, a little bit of magic.

"He read the game with great lucidity and matched that with the speed and quality of his execution. His understanding of the game was miles ahead of that of his team-mates."

Rashford has been the main man at United this term regarding goals scored, yet if Felix was to make the move, the two forwards combining could be an exciting prospect for the fans, while terrorising defences in the Premier League in the process.