Manchester United are enjoying one of their finest seasons in a long time under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman still has a legitimate chance of winning four trophies in his debut campaign and although that is unlikely, the fact that United are merely competing on all fronts is a testament to how much he has turned the club around.

His summer signings have been mostly excellent, taking the Red Devils to the next level, while some players who were already at the club have improved vastly under the former Ajax manager, Marcus Rashford being the key protagonist.

The Englishman has been in wonderful form this term, maturing into one of United’s finest players and indeed, one of the most clinical players in the Premier League.

He has scored 27 goals in all competitions so far, mainly operating on the left wing although occasionally being deployed in a more central role and the 25-year-old is in the form of his life.

Having vaulted into prominence back in 2016 from the academy, Rashford has netted 120 goals for the club and with his exploits over the previous few years, Ten Hag must be scouring the youth system for another like him and Shola Shoretire could well be the next attacking star to come through the system at Carrington.

Who is Shola Shoretire?

The 19-year-old gem already has five first team appearances under his belt, however, Ten Hag has yet to give him a chance this term.

He was given his debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2021, and he then made history by becoming the club's youngest-ever player to feature in European competition when has featured against Real Sociedad.

Across 85 appearances at U18s and U21s level, along with featuring for the U19s side in the UEFA Youth League, Shoretire has scored 26 goals and registered 19 assists and this ability to score often from the flank certainly puts him in a similar mould to Rashford.

Indeed, the teenage gem mainly operates on the right wing, but can also be effective on the left or even as an attacking midfielder and this versality could be a huge plus for Ten Hag and having seen Rashford’s impact on the left wing, especially this season, Shoretire could offer something similar on the opposite side of the pitch.

The “wonderful talent” – as dubbed by journalist Daniel Brown – was given the chance to gain some important senior experience during the second half of the season as he was loaned to Bolton Wanderers.

12 appearances in League One have seen the forward create three big chances, make one key pass per game, succeed with 57% of his dribbles and chip in with one tackle, demonstrating his attacking ability to solid effect and even though he has yet to score, if he continues to probe, the goals will come.

Ten Hag will be keeping an eye on his teen dynamo throughout the rest of the season and having seen Rashford take his game to new heights, Shoretire will be hoping to impress during pre-season as he aims to emulate his success in 2023/24.