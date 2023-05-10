Manchester United have some talented youngsters thriving in their academy who could be ready to challenge for a first team spot sooner rather than later.

The likes of Manni Norkett, Marc Jurado, Joe Hugill and Alvaro Fernandez have either shone out on loan this term or impressed in the youth age groups and Erik ten Hag will be delighted that he has a range of talent to cherry-pick over the next few years.

One youngster who has been superb during a temporary move is Amad Diallo.

The winger has been impressive for Sunderland this term, helping them reach the playoffs, and he has scored 13 times for the club, showing much of the promise which convinced United to splash out £19m for him in 2021.

Does he have a long-term future at Old Trafford, however?

Ten Hag may have plans for him next year, although there is another starlet coming through at Carrington which could disrupt Diallo’s development in Mateo Mejia.

Who is Mateo Mejia?

The former Real Zaragoza winger joined United from the Spanish second-tier side in 2019 at the tender age of 16, and he has since progressed through the age groups with swift progress.

Although not as big a goal threat compared to Diallo, his positional dexterity – having played across the front three this season – will allow Ten Hag to have multiple uses for the 20-year-old should he graduate to the first team over the next 12 months.

Four assists from 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 prove he is always creating opportunities for his teammates and this selfless nature will stand him in good stead during his career.

Broadcaster Bolarinwa Olajide even described the 20-year-old as a “wonderkid” before he arrived in Manchester, and he is certainly living up to this praise, with even greater things to come, surely.

Mejia is among a group of youngsters who are ready to make that jump to the next level and gain some first team experience.

Ten Hag signed Antony in order to operate on the right wing, and he isn’t likely to be going anywhere anytime soon, however, if the Red Devils find themselves in a fixture predicament in playing twice a week for the majority of the campaign as they have done this term, then the Dutchman will require a far bigger squad.

Instead of splashing out millions on another winger who will fight with the Brazilian over a first team berth, it makes more sense to ease the Colombian in gently and seeing what he is made off, and he could surprise a lot of people with his ability.