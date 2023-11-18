Manchester United will be aiming to improve vastly upon the return to the domestic calendar next week as they have endured a dismal start to the season.

It has placed Erik ten Hag under some pressure and unless results – and performances – improve, the Dutchman may be looking for another role if the board decide to go in another direction

In fairness, he is being let down by several senior players in the first team who just have not performed well this term.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Antony, and Rasmus Hojlund have just four Premier League goals between them this season, and that is not good enough to mount a title charge as they have not delivered goals on a regular basis.

Could Ten Hag perhaps unleash a young talent in the starting XI who could link up well with Hojlund? Mateo Mejia has shone in the academy this term and he could be an exciting partner for the Danish ace.

Mateo Mejia’s youth statistics

The 20-year-old arrived in Manchester back in 2019 from Real Zaragoza as a promising young winger, and he was even dubbed as a “wonderkid” by broadcaster Bolarinwa Olajide upon his arrival.

Across 32 matches in the youth teams at the club, he scored six goals and registered eight assists, but his performances this season have elevated him to another level.

In 11 matches so far, Mejia has three goals and four assists, and the right-winger is even outperforming senior player Antony for goal contributions this season, as the Brazilian has a grand total of zero.

The Colombian youngster is clearly a huge, and exciting, threat on the right wing and this could give Ten Hag the licence to utilise him in the first team in the coming months, as his academy form has been particularly eye-catching in comparison to the underperforming experienced options.

Mateo Mejia could form a wonderful duo with Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane has sprung to life in the Champions League, scoring five goals in just four matches, yet his form in the Premier League has been far from impressive.

Indeed, he has yet to score in the competition, missing eight big chances in the process across nine matches, and it is evident that he needs better support domestically.

Mejia has shown that he can provide his teammates with plenty of assists, and he could be able to work well with Hojlund by feeding him passes on a regular basis, whilst also being able to produce goals of his own.

The Spaniard has played three EFL Trophy games during the current season, and he averaged 1.3 key passes per game while also succeeding with 50% of his attempted dribbles per game along with being successful with 50% of his attempted crosses.

These statistics prove that, although he has a lot to learn, the early indications are that he can mix it with the professionals when given the chance.

Mejia may not be the finished article, but he has more goals and assists than Antony this season and has proven that he can create chances for his teammates, which could provide the former Atalanta centre-forward with more opportunities to finally hit his stride at first-team level in front of goal.

With Ten Hag under pressure, it could be a gamble turning to youngsters at this moment in time, but in the near future, Mejia must be unleashed as he and Hojlund could cause chaos at the top end of the pitch.