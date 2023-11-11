Manchester United will be looking to put the disappointment of midweek behind them as they return to the domestic scene today.

Luton Town are the opponents in the Premier League and having blown not only a 2-0 advantage against FC Copenhagen, but also a 3-2 lead, the confidence surrounding the Old Trafford side is at an all-time low.

Erik ten Hag is certainly a man under pressure and a home tie against the side currently occupying 17th spot in the league table represents an ideal chance to secure three much-needed points before the international break halts the season.

Man Utd team news vs Luton Town

Ten Hag has confirmed that defender Jonny Evans will be missing for the clash against the Hatters today, saying: “So we don’t have, in this moment, the full assessment and all the details but, tomorrow, he is out.”

This could allow Raphael Varane to come back into the starting lineup having made a substitute appearance in midweek.

Other players, who remain injured and unavailable, are Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and the Dutchman could have a few headaches regarding his starting XI.

One player who must start is youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who has shone during his league appearances this term and deserves another chance in the starting XI this afternoon.

Hannibal Mejbri’s season in numbers

The 20-year-old will be aiming to make just his second Premier League start of the season - and third in total - having made appearances against Brighton and Hove Albion (grabbing a goal) and Burnley.

The 5 foot 10 maverick has played either as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing during his appearances this term and with the current form Antony is in - with no goals or assists to his name in 2023/24 - there could be scope for Ten Hag to deploy him out wide and mix things up slightly.

The Tunisian starlet was hailed as “phenomenal” by Birmingham City manager John Eustace during his excellent loan spell last term, where he registered five assists and scored once, along with creating six big chances and averaging 0.9 key passes per game, showcasing his impressive talent.

Although playing just twice in the top flight during 2023/24, the 20-year-old has averaged one key pass per game, taken 0.5 shots per game and has completed 93% of his passes each match, proving that he can be creative whilst also controlling possession for United.

Ten Hag has to experiment and move away from something that clearly isn’t working. Luton have conceded 21 goals during the current campaign, the fourth-worst record in the top flight, and unleashing a young talent such as Mejbri, the Red Devils could be in with a chance of scoring a few goals.

The likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford - who only has one goal thus far - aren’t performing nearly as well as Ten Hag wants and by placing his trust in youngsters across the squad, he may begin to see a difference.

Of course, it represents a major gamble by the former Ajax boss, yet having seemingly tried everything else, unleashing Mejbri could prove to be a stroke of genius by the manager.