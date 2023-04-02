Manchester United's crusade to secure Champions League football gets back underway today, as they travel to face a resolute Newcastle United side.

This Premier League clash pits two teams who are very much in form against one another, with plenty on the line for the hosts, who find themselves embroiled in a fiercely-contested battle for that fourth spot.

However, likely still reeling from their 7-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool, Erik ten Hag is also seeking his first league win since despite plenty of progression in their numerous cup exploits.

The Dutchman will be keen to finally return to winning ways in the division, especially with the Magpies just three points behind them with the same games played.

Having scraped past Fulham in the EFL Cup before the international hiatus, there will likely be wholesale changes from the outfit that disappointed on the night. If not for a moment of madness, in which three red cards were brandished and a penalty was given, it could have been the Cottagers heading to Wembley.

With some injuries to also contend with and a busy week of equally tough fixtures ahead, some intelligent squad planning will have to be enacted to ensure they gain as many points as possible to stay comfortably within the top four.

How could Man Utd lineup against Newcastle?

Football FanCast predicts that Ten Hag will make three changes from his aforementioned team that defeated Marco Silva's side, retaining that same fluid 4-3-3 shape.

David De Gea is unlikely to lose his spot in goal, whilst the back four could see one major change as Raphael Varane battles to return from injury.

Having missed their last game before the break and opted against travelling with France, the hope is that within this hiatus from football he can return to displace Harry Maguire and continue his partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

Either way, they will be flanked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

Given Christian Eriken's injury and Casemiro's suspension, it remains to be seen who will be deployed beside Marcel Sabitzer in the engine room.

Despite his impressive form for Scotland, Scott McTominay is expected to drop out for Fred, in an effort to add more solidity to the midfield and keep the opposition quiet. They will sit just behind the ever-present Bruno Fernandes.

Arguably the biggest recall will be to see Antony replace Jadon Sancho, as the £200k-per-week trickster enjoyed success in their last meeting during that cup final victory. Capable of producing pure "magic", as lauded by presenter Sam Homewood, his exploits could prove integral to ensuring another win is secured.

Another who might face a late push for fitness is Marcus Rashford. Should he be anywhere close though, it is expected he will start.

This potent attack will be spearheaded by Ten Hag favourite Wout Weghorst.

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB), Lisandro Martinez (CB), Raphael Varane (CB), Luke Shaw (LB), Fred (CM), Marcel Sabitzer (CM), Antony (RW), Bruno Fernandes (CAM), Marcus Rashford (LW), Wout Weghorst (ST).