Manchester United will be hoping to move on from their 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League as they face Burnley in the Premier League this evening.

Erik ten Hag badly needs a league victory, having secured just six points from 15 domestically and the pressure is beginning to pile up on the former Ajax boss.

The Turf Moor side have only won one point so far upon their return to the top flight and the tie represents an ideal opportunity for United to stop the rot and gain a morale-boosting win.

What is the Manchester United team news vs Burnley?

Ten Hag has been missing a variety of first-team players due to injury recently, however a few look set to be in contention for this evening's tie, while Harry Maguire will be assessed.

Speaking to the media, Ten Hag said: "As you say, Harry Maguire, but we will see again after training.

"But Varane will train, we will see, Amrabat will train, we will see and Mount as well. But they didn't play for short or longer-term. Varane, obviously, was the shortest out."

Mason Mount has played just two games for United, and while not exactly lighting up Old Trafford as yet, the Englishman could offer something different for the Dutchman tonight.

According to FBref, when Mount is compared to fellow midfielders, he ranks in the top 11% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (2.54) and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per 90 (3.52), indicating that he could offer a positive attacking threat if unleashed in the correct position.

Ten Hag must also unleash another player from the starting XI and it's no coincidence United have lost their previous three matches without him – Raphael Varane.

Will Raphael Varane start for Manchester United vs Burnley?

The Frenchman has been missing since the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, but he had impressed in the opening two matches of the season for United.

The £340k-per-week gem has an average Sofascore rating of 7.1 from his three Premier League starts so far this term, holding an impressive 92% pass success rate, winning 100% of his aerial duels and has recovered seven balls per game, indicating that he has been on of their finest defenders.

He was even lauded by journalist Samuel Luckhurst as a "leader" upon his arrival at the club, with that importance to the side showcased by the fact that United have conceded ten goals in the three full matches that Varane has missed in the last few weeks and the quicker Ten Hag can rely on him back in the starting XI, the better.

Hopefully the 30-year-old is able to take part in this evening's match as a win for the Red Devils would go a long way to restoring some confidence at Old Trafford and give the Dutchman a boost.

As for Mount, with both Antony and Jadon Sancho currently sidelined the former Chelsea man could slot in on the right flank if required, while the hope will be that he can also represent a solution to United's "long-term problem" in midfield, as described by The Athletic's Mark Critchley.

Another defeat could be devastating for Ten Hag and with tougher tasks ahead in the coming weeks, all three points is imperative.