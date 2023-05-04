Manchester United will make the trip to the south coast this evening for their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion and Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his team can extend their unbeaten run in the top flight.

The Red Devils are four points ahead of their bitter rivals Liverpool in the race for the top four and a victory over the Seagulls will be essential as they bid to secure Champions League status with just six fixtures remaining.

Brighton have been victorious in their last two Premier League meetings with Man United, so the visit to the Amex Stadium will be challenging for Ten Hag's side as the pressure mounts at the business end of the season.

In terms of injuries, the Dutch manager has a number of key players unavailable for selection, with Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Alejandro Garnacho all sidelined with issues.

Despite the mounting injury concerns, Ten Hag did reveal in his pre-match press conference that Garnacho could be back sooner rather than later: "I think we have one training [session], but I think it's too soon to be available.

"I think he is short [of full fitness]. I think he needs some training and then, at short notice, he will be available."

How could Man United line up vs Brighton?

Ten Hag could make three changes to his team that beat Aston Villa 1-0 at the weekend, adopting a 4-2-3-1 formation.

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Weghorst.

The first change we expect to see is in the defensive set-up, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in an otherwise unchanged back four.

The £90k-per-week ace - who has been dubbed as "monstrous" for his displays by journalist Alex Turk - is renowned for his ability to take on opponents successfully in one-on-one situations and could repeat his defensive masterclass seen last month in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Indeed, after a feisty battle with Kaoru Mitoma in London, the winger described Wan-Bissaka as a "strong opponent".

The second and third changes we predict Ten Hag will make are in the attacking third, with Antony and Wout Weghorst returning to the starting XI alongside Marcus Rashford, replacing Jadon Sancho and Marcel Sabitizer to freshen up the threat in front of goal.

The Man United boss will surely want to implement some rotation due to congested fixtures and will be hoping that his selections can inspire a positive result away from home.