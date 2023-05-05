Manchester United have enjoyed a resurgence under Erik ten Hag this season, with the Dutchman asserting his own stamp on the faltering side and leading them to a League Cup victory, an FA Cup final appearance and a genuine chance of securing Champions League football next season.

They are by no means the finished article however, with several flaws keeping them from reaching their potential. For instance, they have scored just 49 goals in the Premier League this term, a massive 38 goals fewer than leaders Manchester City and this needs to improve next season.

Aside from Marcus Rashford, no other United forward has scored more than ten goals and Ten Hag must surely be aiming to bolster his attacking options this summer in order to take the Old Trafford side to the next level.

Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani has been linked recently, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg tweeting:

“News Kolo Muani: Understand #MUFC is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than #FCBayern! Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club. His management is sounding out the market. It’s up to Bayern now in order to make thenext step after talks between Tuchel & the bosses.”

Could Man United sign Randal Kolo Muani this summer?

He has a contract until 2027 at Eintracht Frankfurt and is currently valued at €63.3m (£56m) by Football Transfers, meaning he could cost a hefty fee this summer.

Ten Hag could land his own Thierry Henry in the 24-year-old however, and this could be the clincher in any potential deal.

The official Bundesliga website stated that Kolo Muani is similar to the France and Arsenal icon, having a ‘languid dribbling style’ and ‘immense turns of speed’ which were traits Henry was famous for.

The Frankfurt forward also started his career primarily in a wide position before turning into a dangerous centre forward - just like Henry - and although the former Arsenal frontman came to prominence early in his career, Kolo Muani is just starting to gain widespread acclaim over the previous 12 months.

21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this term certainly suggests he possesses similar attributes to Henry, in the sense that he is extremely clinical in front of goal however is adept at creating many chances for his teammates, and this could only be beneficial for Ten Hag heading into the future.

Once lauded as a “top-class talent” by journalist Zach Lowy following his impressive showing in the World Cup final, there is no doubt that the 24-year-old could settle into life at the Red Devils with ease, especially considering his displays throughout this season.