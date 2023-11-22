Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is starting to turn his attention towards the January transfer window in order to secure some much-needed reinforcements.

United have struggled so far this term, winning just nine of their opening 18 matches and something needs to change once the domestic season resumes.

With January fast approaching, the Dutchman has targeted a few players ahead of a potential move to Manchester.

Man Utd transfer news

According to Football Insider, the Old Trafford side are in the race for young French defender Arouna Sangante, although they face stiff competition as Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested.

The 21-year-old is currently valued at €7.4m (£6.5m) according to Football Transfers, and while Le Harve will expect a fee bigger than this, Ten Hag could perhaps secure a bargain.

The need for another centre-back comes after the rumour mill circling regarding the future of Raphael Varane.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are reportedly showing interest in the 30-year-old ahead of a potential move in January, with the player himself seemingly considering an exit in the New Year.

His contract doesn’t expire until 2025 and this suggests the winter window may be the best time for Ten Hag to cash in on Varane, giving him funds to secure another defender.

It could be all over for the former Real Madrid star in the coming weeks, but the Dutchman may just have an ideal heir in a swoop for Sangante.

Arouna Sangante’s career statistics

Lauded as “interesting” alongside a host of other Senegal U23 prospects by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Sangante - who has also been dubbed a "sensation" by journalist Pete O'Rourke - has enjoyed a meteoric rise of late.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the club during the 2020/21 season, and he played an integral role in leading Le Havre back to Ligue 1 as they won the title and the youngster chipped in with three goals and two assists.

The youngster proved his worth by ranking first among the squad for accurate passes per game in the second tier, while also ranking in the top five for interceptions and clearances per game, but he has taken his development to the next level in Ligue 1 this term.

The centre-back has helped his side record five clean sheets in ten league matches – including keeping AS Monaco and Lyon at bay – while he has also recovered 5.1 balls per game and won 52% of his ground duels each match.

These statistics are even better than what Varane has registered, as the 30-year-old has kept just one clean sheet in eight Premier League matches, while recovering four balls per game and winning 50% of his ground duels.

Sangante is also the youngest captain in Ligue 1, proving that, despite his tender age, the Frenchman has outstanding leadership qualities and Utd certainly need more of that right now.

While he has developed into a solid defender, he clearly has plenty of learning to do, yet a move to Utd could allow him to gain experience at one of the biggest clubs in the world, alongside gaining some vital European exposure.

It is looking increasingly likely that Varane won't be at the club by the end of the campaign and this opens the door for a replacement, with Sangante appearing to be a perfect option for the former Ajax boss.