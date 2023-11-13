Manchester United secured a confidence-boosting victory last weekend against Luton Town, just in time for the international break to shatter any momentum gained by the vital win.

The pressure is still on Erik ten Hag for now, and he will be hoping this can be alleviated once the domestic season resumes in a couple of weeks.

The Dutchman will have a lot to think about during the break and with the January transfer window fast approaching, there could be some activity.

The former Ajax boss didn’t exactly endure the best of transfer windows during the summer, despite signing players such as Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount, as he missed out on a few key targets.

Could this change in the next few months, however? It appears the 53-year-old has his eyes on bolstering his defensive options with a move for a highly sought-after defender.

Man Utd transfer news - Goncalo Inacio

According to a report by Correio da Manha (via The Manchester Evening News), United appear to be ready to activate Goncalo Inacio’s release clause.

The centre-back has also been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid recently, indicating that the Old Trafford side face some stiff competition in order to secure his signature.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of £52m according to the report, and the Red Devils are looking to agree to a payment structure to sign Inacio.

The links to the Portuguese defender have been apparent in recent months, with the latest rumour circulating that the club wanted to sign both him and Antonio Silva in the near future, yet finances may deter that ambitious plan.

There is no doubt Ten Hag requires another centre-back, especially with the options he has at his disposal. In fact, there have been a few matches in which he has had to field Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence, hardly the defensive partnership that will take United to the next level.

Four of the five centre-backs in the squad are aged 29 or over and Ten Hag will be determined to bring in some young talents.

The player Inacio could replace at Man Utd

Inacio would be ideal, and he could be the perfect heir for Raphael Varane, who appears to be succumbing to injuries on a regular basis since joining United.

The Frenchman arrived in Manchester just over two years ago from Real Madrid, and he has emerged as one of their finest defenders.

He made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, ranking first across the squad for accurate passes per game (46) in the Premier League during his maiden season, along with topping the pile for clearances per game (3.5) as he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

The defender made another 34 appearances during the 2022/23 season, and he helped United claim their first trophy since 2017, playing a starring role in the final against Newcastle.

Since arriving at the club, the 30-year-old has suffered a plethora of injuries which have resulted in him missing 38 matches in total and these might not alleviate the older he gets.

The former Madrid centre-back has a contract until 2025, but by that time he will be 32 years old, and he may be on his way out of Manchester.

Inacio could certainly learn a lot from a player who has won four Champions League crowns along with winning the World Cup in 2018 and this could turn him into a player ready to step into Varane’s shoes when he eventually does depart the club.

The stats that show why Inacio would be a good signing

Inacio only turned 22 in August and his performances for Sporting CP clearly indicate he has an impressive future ahead of him in the game.

The youngster has already made 139 appearances for the Portuguese side since making his debut in the 2020/21 season, and he has netted 11 goals and grabbed eight assists in those games.

Domestic statistics during 2023/24 Raphael Varane Goncalo Inacio Accurate passes per game 30.4 70.5 Touches per game 38.5 89.1 Balls recovered per game 4 5.7 Total duels won per game 1.8 3.2 Tackles per game 0.6 1

Inacio proved that he deserves a move to a bigger club by shining in the Champions League last term as he ranked first amongst the squad for accurate passes per game (54.8) and also ranked in the top five for clearances and interceptions per game, demonstrating how at ease he felt while playing in Europe’s premier club competition.

His commanding performances at the back for Sporting led analyst Raj Chohan to dub him a “leader” while also stating that he is an “aerial dominator” and these traits would allow him to slot into the United backline with ease.

It isn’t just his aerial ability and physical strength which are key strengths, as the Portuguese international also possesses excellent passing abilities and can move the ball from defence to the attack with ease and precision.

This is evidenced by his statistics when compared with positional peers. According to FBref, Inacio currently ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted per 90 (86.56) in the next 14 competitions, while also ranking in the top 1% for progressive passes (8.61) and the top 2% for progressive carries (1.91) per 90, clearly suggesting that he is among one of the finest passers of the ball when compared to his defensive peers.

This would make him a standout in Ten Hag’s tactical system, and it is something they urgently require at the heart of their defence.

Varane may not have long left at the top level if his current injury woes continue to pile up and the Dutchman needs to figure out a solution on how best to replace him sooner rather than later.

By signing Inacio, they not only have a defender who could emerge as a world-class talent in just a couple of years, but they have a player who is able to shine on the biggest stage of them all and this will only benefit United.

£52m may sound like a lot on the surface, but by moving on a few players who don’t have a future at the club, Ten Hag will be able to afford this, and it could prove to be a wise investment indeed.