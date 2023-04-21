Manchester United's European ambitions ended in heartbreak last night as they capitulated against Europa League masters Sevilla in their quarter-final second leg, losing 3-0 to crash out 5-2 on aggregate.

It was a woeful performance by the Red Devils, although it was always going to be a tough ask when they were missing Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes, while Marcus Rashford was only given the second half to try and make things happen.

It only took eight minutes for the home side to score, as Harry Maguire was reckless in possession following a poor back pass by David De Gea and Youssef En-Nesyri pounced upon the loose ball and scored the opener.

Two more goals in the second half condemned United to defeat and Maguire couldn’t quite recover from his mistake, losing possession nine times throughout and making only one tackle in the game and with a Sofascore rating of 6.3/10, he was the second-worst player on the pitch.

Despite his performance, it was Marcel Sabitzer who really struggled to impose himself in the tie, with Erik ten Hag deploying him in an attacking midfield slot in place of Fernandes, yet he was almost non-existent.

How did Marcel Sabitzer perform for Manchester United vs Sevilla?

The Dutchman would have expected big things from the on-loan midfielder, especially with his two-goal salvo in the first leg, yet he couldn’t get out of first gear and struggled throughout his 68 minutes on the pitch.

With a rating of 6.1/10, he ranked as the worst United outfield player and judging by his performance and the statistics to go with it, it’s easy to see why.

The Austrian completed just 11 passes last night and from a position where he was expected to make things happen, this is absolutely woeful. He managed only 26 touches during the match also while failing to register a single shot or dribble attempt as his attacking output was extremely limited.

Defensively, Sabitzer committed four fouls, lost possession ten times, was dribbled past once and won just four duels, proving that even when tasked with helping out when United were on the back foot, he failed to provide any sort of meaningful support.

The team as a whole were majorly disappointing, yet the 29-year-old had the chance to showcase his abilities to Ten Hag from an attacking position but failed to live up to expectations and this arguably cost the Old Trafford side a place in the semi-finals.

After that display, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him named on the bench for the tie against Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.