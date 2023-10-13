Manchester United are going through somewhat of a Jekyll and Hyde campaign under Erik ten Hag, winning just half of their Premier League matches thus far while struggling in the Champions League.

The Dutchman is still looking to get his summer signings firing as the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana haven’t exactly enjoyed the most productive of starts to their careers at United.

It isn’t just the new arrivals who are failing to hit the ground running, as Marcus Rashford has scored just once across all competitions, failing to replicate last season’s wonderful form in which he netted 30 times in total.

The former Ajax boss is having to rely on Bruno Fernandes yet again to be his main creative output and the Portuguese attacking midfielder has already racked up four goal contributions in ten matches.

The 29-year-old is arguably at his peak, yet the Red Devils won't have him forever and Ten Hag may need to think about potential heirs to his throne.

He could of course delve into the transfer market for a replacement when the time comes, or the 53-year-old could turn to the academy, where Shola Shoretire has been sparkling in the same position for the U21 side this term.

How good is Shola Shoretire?

The 19-year-old has been at Old Trafford since the age of nine and signed his first professional contract back in 2021 having clearly impressed the hierarchy of his potential.

Journalist Daniel Brown hailed Shoretire as a “wonderful talent” and as someone who “has all the qualities needed to be successful in the senior game” following a two-goal salvo against Chelsea for the U21s last season, and he has shone during the 2023/24 campaign.

The youngster has already managed to register three goals and three assists and while operating in an attacking midfield role, Shoretire has scored twice and grabbed three assists, indicating that it could be his most effective position.

His attacking qualities shouldn’t be underestimated as the Englishman has netted 29 times while registering 22 assists across spells at U21, U19 and U18 level and these statistics certainly suggest he could be an ideal heir to Fernandes, especially considering his statistics while playing in the number ten role.

How many times has Shola Shoretire played for Manchester United?

The talented teenager has already made five appearances for the senior side and therefore knows what it's like to represent the club at the highest level.

He made his debut against Newcastle United in February 2021 and has played in the Premier League, Europa League, and the Champions League, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly rated him highly enough to present the youngster with these opportunities.

Shoretire has yet to feature under Ten Hag however, but his form for the U21 side this season may soon be enough to warrant another chance in the first-team squad before the season is over.

The Red Devils haven’t enjoyed the best of starts and the Dutchman is having to rely on a few members of his squad to bail him out at times. Fernandes is an integral part of the team, yet he won't be at the club forever and Shoretire must harbour ambitions that one day he could be an ideal heir to the former Sporting CP star.