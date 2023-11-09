Manchester United have now suffered nine defeats in 17 games in all competitions this season as pressure continues to pile on head coach Erik ten Hag to turn the side's fortunes around.

As a collective, the Red Devils are underperforming week in and week out, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount struggling to find form at Old Trafford this season.

Amidst an injury crisis and a turgid start to the campaign, it may be time for the Dutch coach to dip into United's rich tapestry of young talent plying their trade in the U23s to find a solution for the team's problems, and one youngster may be finally ready to make the step up to the first-team.

Mason Mount's stats this season

During the summer, Manchester United acquired the services of Mount from Chelsea after a dismal season at Stamford Bridge where the Blues finished the 2022/23 campaign in twelfth place, having had four different managers in the dugout.

The 13-time Premier League champions coughed up £55m for Mount, handing the England international a contract worth £250k-per-week, making him the fifth-highest earner at the club.

However, Mount has had a tough start to life at the Theatre of Dreams, having played just 351 minutes of Premier League action this season, according to FotMob. The 24-year-old's last start in the top flight for his new club came at the beginning of October in a 2-1 win over Brentford. Mount was replaced just after the hour mark with United losing 1-0.

While Mount struggled for form at Chelsea last season, his stats in London were still far better than under ten Hag this term. The Englishman scored 0.16 goals per 90 in the Premier League in the previous campaign from an xG of 0.11 compared to zero goals per 90 this season from an xG of 0.05 per 90, according to FBref.

Mason Mount's season in numbers Games 7 Starts 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes per game 0.6 Big chances created 0 Pass Success rate 85% Tackles & interceptions per game 2.1 Average match rating 6.74 Stats via Sofascore.

Even Mount's creative numbers have dropped, having averaged 0.11 assists per 90 with Chelsea from 0.15 expected assists per 90 (xA). This season, these numbers have fallen as well, having failed to register a single assist with Man United from an xA of 0.05 per 90.

In addition, Mount boasted 1.64 key passes per 90, 1.48 passes to the penalty area per 90 and 5.36 progressive passes per 90 at Stamford Bridge. UnderTen Hag, the number '7' has averaged just 1.03 key passes per 90, 0.77 balls into the box per 90 and a lowly 3.08 progressive passes per 90.

Mount's output last season was low compared to the precedent he set in years gone by at Chelsea but his numbers are even lower at Old Trafford, causing him to fall out of the starting lineup. Nevertheless, there could be one academy product waiting to take his place.

Shole Shoretire's stats this season

Former Jimmy Murphy Player of the Year winner Shola Shoretire made his debut for the Red Devils a week after turning 17 back in February 2021 in a 3-1 win at home over Newcastle United. Merely a few days later, the playmaker became the youngest player to ever feature in a European competition for the club.

The teenager looked destined for greatness in a red shirt, with journalist Daniel Brown even labelling Shoretire as a "wonderful talent", having reportedly snubbed advances from European giants Barcelona and Juventus.

However, after an unsuccessful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season, where head coach Ian Evatt admitted that Shoretire "wasn't consistent enough", the 19-year-old has found himself still playing for United's U23s and with his future at the club in doubt. Nevertheless, Ten Hag may look to hand Shoretire his last chance amid his excellent form in the reserves.

This season, Shoretire has made ten appearances across United's U21s and U23s in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, scoring six goals and tallying three assists in total, according to Transfermarkt.

The 5 foot 7 attacking midfielder has averaged one goal every 148 minutes for Man United. In contrast, Bruno Fernandes has bagged four goals and three assists in all competitions in the first-team from 16 appearances and is finding the net once every 322 minutes on average. Additionally, Mount has one goal contribution this season from 11 matches played.

Shoretire made his debut having just turned 17 but two and a half years later, he is a much more mature player and should be given one final opportunity to showcase his talent by Ten Hag, especially in light of Fernandes and Mount's struggles this season.