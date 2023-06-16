Manchester United are eyeing a swoop for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen as Erik Ten Hag aims to bolster his defensive options next season.

What’s the latest on Andreas Christensen to Manchester United?

According to sources in Spain, Man United are willing to pay €40m (£34m) in order to sign Christensen from Barcelona this summer.

Ten Hag is aiming to sign an experienced centre-back and Christensen has plenty of Premier League experience having spent five seasons at Chelsea before joining the La Liga giants on a free transfer last summer.

The Dutchman could be set to sell Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this summer in order to generate funds for better signings, and the Danish defender would certainly be a big upgrade on Maguire as Champions League football returns to Old Trafford.

Could Manchester United sign Andreas Christensen?

The 27-year-old still has three years remaining on his current contract, and as he enjoyed a successful debut campaign in Spain, Xavi won't be keen on getting rid of him anytime soon, making a move potentially problematic for Ten Hag.

He ranked 11th in the squad for overall rating as per Sofascore while also ranking second for accurate passes per game (61.1) and clearances (2), while coming third for interceptions (0.9), underlining just how effective he was during his maiden season for the club.

Maguire ranked seventh throughout the United squad for his overall rating (6.95/10), yet this was lower than the 7.05/10 that Christensen averaged in the Spanish top flight.

Meanwhile, the Englishman also ranked in a lowly eighth position for interceptions per game (0.8), fourth for clearances (2.6) and tenth for accurate passes (30.6), with Christensen making nearly double the number of passes per match.

Indeed, it’s evident that the Dane is a far superior passer of the ball compared to Maguire, as he ranks in the top 1% across Europe’s big five leagues for pass completion rate (93.7%) and also ranks in the top 10% for progressive passes per 90 (4.95), suggesting that he is excellent at starting attacks from the defence on a regular basis.

Maguire, on the other hand, only ranks in the top 48% across Europe’s top five leagues for pass completion rate (85.2%) and in the top 53% for progressive passes per 90 (3.09), which indicates that Christensen could be a major upgrade that would fit Ten Hag’s style of play.

The former Chelsea defender has been lauded as being “underrated” by his former teammate at Stamford Bridge, Cesc Fabregas, and should the Red Devils lure him to Manchester this summer, they would be able to ditch Maguire in the process, vastly improving their options at the back.