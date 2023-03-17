Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Ajax forward Amourricho van Axel Dongen ahead of the summer with his deal at Ajax set to expire in the coming months.

Is van Axel Dongen available in the summer?

Currently, the 18-year-old is set to see his deal in Amsterdam come to an end at the end of the campaign which would make him a free agent.

However, there is a belief the Eredivisie giants are working on a potential new deal which would see his stay in Amsterdam extended.

But with no agreement in place for the youngster to put pen to paper on the deal which would see his stay through until 2027, it leaves some hope for the likes of United.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested Erik ten Hag would be keen to reunite with the young prospect this summer at Old Trafford:

"I have an exclusive update for you because there is a talent at Ajax who is really, really interesting. Out of contract in the summer 2023, Van Axel Dongen."

"Man United with Erik ten Hag, who knows the player very well - he was already in the first team sometimes with Erik ten Hag, so he's a big fan of young talents, we know, and Van Axel Dongen is one of them.

"So he's a player to watch because Manchester United are informed on the situation. At the moment, there is no bid, but Man United are keeping an eye on the situation."

What could Van Axel Dongen bring to Old Trafford?

There is seemingly a lot of promise surrounding the young Ajax forward with Ten Hag wanting to bring him over to the Premier League.

And this is a player who the Dutch manager will be familiar with from his time managing in Amsterdam and he was the man to provide the forward with his debut in the Eredivisie.

At just 17 years old, Van Axel Dongen was handed an opportunity by Ten Hag in an away game against FC Utrecht which Ajax ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

And Ten Hag also provided the youngster with two opportunities in the KNVB Beker cup in which he started during the 9-0 victory over Excelsior.

However, Van Axel Dongen has not been so fortunate this season with his opportunities limited to the Ajax youth side.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for Ajax's U21s and in those games, he has been able to provide a return of one goal and an assist (via Transfermarkt).

It is worth mentioning the youngster's season has been massively hindered by a ligament tear which he has only recently returned from.

Although the winger would be unlikely to arrive at United at dislodge someone like Marcus Rashford from the side, Ten Hag clearly feels the player could blossom under the potential guidance of the United star.