Manchester United are expected to sign a midfielder before the summer transfer window slams shut later today, and while a certain Moroccan midfielder is the prime target, contingency plans appear to have been made.

What's the latest on Youssouf Fofana to Manchester United?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United manager Erik ten Hag has seen a formal offer rejected by French side Monaco for Youssouf Fofana.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

The Italian journalist has also recently confirmed that Manchester United have asked Monaco for the conditions of a loan deal for Fofana, with Inter Milan also approaching the Ligue 1 club, but manager Adi Hutter will only entertain a permanent sale as Monaco "don't want to let Fofana leave on loan."

How good is Youssouf Fofana?

While the Red Devils have earmarked Fofana for transfer, it is Fiorentina's Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat who is the most coveted name at the Theatre of Dreams, with Romano claiming yesterday that the outfit are set to enter negotiations for the player once again, with Amrabat set on joining the squad.

The Premier League side have clinched six points from their open three matches but did not look wholly convincing in either game as two contentious decisions worked in Old Trafford's favour to secure slender victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Amrabat is desired due to his first-rate passing skills and tenacity in the centre, having been integral in Morocco's remarkable 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, and the 26-year-old being praised as the "best central midfielder in the tournament" by reporter Carlo Garganese.

The £32k-per-week powerhouse also ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 2% for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90, as per FBref, highlighting the kind of crisp composure Ten Hag desires to take United to the next level.

While he is undoubtedly one of the finest ball-playing midfielders around, United might need more of an all-encompassing cog in the centre to get the machine whirring at full strength.

Having been hailed as a "magnificent" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the French machine was a central component to Monaco's 2022/23 season and demonstrated his rounded skill set with his league performances last year, earning an average Sofascore rating of 6.85, completing 82% of his passes, making 1.6 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per game and averaging 0.9 key passes each match.

For comparison, while Amrabat completed 90% of his passes in Serie A with La Viola last term, he only averaged 1.3 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game, also only making 0.4 passes each match, less influential in progressing the play.

Fofana also ranks among the top 11% of midfielders for progressive passes, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing his energetic presence and willingness to drive the ball upfield.

Finances might come into play, with Monaco demanding a permanent sale whereas indications suggest that Fiorentina might be willing to do business on an initial loan.

And while Amrabat is a superlative ball player, Ten Hag must consider opting for the more dynamic option to enhance the collective level of the Red Devils squad, and if a deal is feasible, he must strike.