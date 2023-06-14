Manchester United are keen to sign at least two new players early this summer, regardless of any potential club takeovers that may be on the horizon, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils enjoyed a strong first season under Erik ten Hag, but have clear plans to make several major moves this summer, and while there are reports of a possible takeover being in the club's near future, they aren't willing to wait and want to get straight to business, eyeing two potential early signings.

United are back in the Champions League next season, after finishing third in the league this campaign, and want to bolster the side ready for their foray into Europe's greatest tournament.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

United have been linked to several major stars already this summer. Premier League midfielders Mason Mount and Declan Rice are just a couple of the impressive names that the Red Devils have declared an interest in.

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is another name that is reportedly on United's summer wishlist with the South Korean holding a release clause in his Napoli contract.

With Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial just two of eight United players linked with moves away from the Red Devils, Ten Hag's side will have plenty of work to do in the summer, and it seems they're in quite a hurry to get the ball rolling.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Manchester United?

The biggest news surrounding United right now is the potential takeover of the club, with several different suitors fighting to buy them.

While it would be reasonable to expect the Red Devils to hold off until after any potential sale, before getting to work in the transfer window, Jacobs believes they actually intend to get a couple of players through the door early, regardless of any possible takeover.

Speaking on The Football Terrace's Done Deal Show, he said: "Manchester United, as I understand it, would like to bring two in early in the window, regardless of the ownership situation."

Not only that, but he believes United will have around £100m to spend on the two potential signings, before looking at big names like Harry Kane to fill the striker role they're targeting later in the summer.

"If they're to bring in two others away from that traditional number nine role, where a big outlay is required for one player, then they want to keep that spend around the £100m mark."

The news should be welcomed by United fans, with the club seemingly set to spend big as Ten Hag looks to build on his successful first season with the club.