Manchester United are reportedly keen on making a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams during the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen his squad.

What’s the latest on Tyler Adams to Manchester United?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have no chance of keeping Adams at the club next season if they are relegated from the Premier League, with Man United aiming to swoop should that happen.

He is considered to be one of the few players who could command a sizeable fee, which without the broadcasting money from the Premier League, could be vital over the coming summer.

However, the £55k-per-week midfielder still has four years left on his current deal and Ten Hag will likely need to offer a significant amount in order to sign the player.

Could Man United sign Tyler Adams this summer?

Anything is possible, and with Leeds looking likely for the drop, they surely won't stand in his way of moving on in order to play in the top flight.

A move for the American could be bad news for Fred, as the American could eventually become a mainstay in the United midfield and reduce his playing opportunities next term.

Fred has started just 11 times in the Premier League this term, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.77/10, and while the 30-year-old has even declared this campaign as “a good season for myself”, with just one year left on his current deal, Ten Hag could see the upcoming transfer window as a chance to move him on and raise funds.

Adams would be a wonderful signing, especially considering his displays for a poor Leeds side. He currently ranks as their best performer out of players who have made more than ten appearances with a rating of 6.98/10 via Sofascore, while also ranking first for accurate passes per game (45.5), second for tackles per game (3.7) and fourth for interceptions per game (1.5), underlining just how crucial he has been defensively for the club this season.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is one of the finest midfielders on the continent for his defensive contributions, ranking in the top 2% across Europe’s big five leagues over the past year for tackles per 90 (3.27) and the top 3% for blocks per 90 (two), further demonstrating his ability to screen the defence, which suggests he could add some solidity to United’s midfield.

Having shone for the USA during the 2022 World Cup, Alexi Lalas dubbed him a “monster” and this international pedigree will certainly stand him in good stead if he joined a club as prestigious as United.

So Adams may well improve his game at Old Trafford, though it could be bad news for Fred if he did make the move across the M62.