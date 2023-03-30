Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is now set to decide on the future of his Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof ahead of the summer window.

Could Lindelof leave United in the summer?

The 28-year-old defender will enter the summer transfer window with just one-year remaining on his current deal with the Red Devils.

And this will come at a time when United are being linked with other centre-backs in an attempt to strengthen their options at the back.

Ten Hag decided (via ManchesterWorld) in favour of keeping Lindelof over the January transfer window as he blocked a potential exit from Old Trafford for the Swedish defender.

However, with the summer transfer window approaching, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Dutch manager will once again be made to decide on the future of his £120k-per-week centre-back:

"From what I understand, Erik ten Hag, at the end of the season, will make a decision on two players. One is Victor Lindelof, because speaking with the Swedish national team, Lindelof said that he wants to play.

"In January, he had two possibilities - one was Inter and one was Atletico Madrid - but Lindelof decided to stay because Erik ten Hag said no. Ten Hag said the player is going nowhere.

"And so in January, nothing happened. But for the summer, now it is Ten Hag who has to make a decision and speak to Lindelof to decide the future."

Should Man United sell Lindelof in the summer?

Having been made to stay at Old Trafford over the January transfer window, there is likely some frustration on the Swede's part at the lack of game time he has been handed.

Since the winter window closed, Lindelof has played just 101 minutes of football in the Premier League and has not featured since the middle of February (via Transfermarkt).

In Lindelof's last start in the Premier League for United, he received a lot of praise from some of his teammates following the game with Bruno Fernandes labelling him "elite".

And it certainly was an impressive display from the Swede with the defender clocking up eight clearances, four interceptions and three tackles against Leicester City (via Sofascore).

It is apparent Ten Hag has his favoured pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane with the possibility of breaking that partnership up slim.

However, Lindelof has shown he is more than capable of putting in a shift when required for the Red Devils.

But the issue lies in those chances in the starting XI potentially not coming frequently enough for a player who will be wanting to impress ahead of next summer's European Championship.

Lindelof has only played 539 minutes of Premier League football this season with only five league starts under his belt (via Transfermarkt).

With reported interest coming from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in January, it will be interesting to see if the player pushes for an exit over the coming months.