Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not overly concerned about the poor form in front of goal being shown by Wout Weghorst.

Will Man United upgrade Weghorst?

There is still an awful lot to play for in United's season with the Red Devils having already brought one trophy to Old Trafford thus far.

On the back of their Carabao Cup triumph, Ten Hag's men are now hunting down a top-four finish as well as potentially getting their hands on the FA Cup.

However, ahead of the summer transfer window, United are already being linked with a host of names to potentially come in up top.

Some of those names include the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen with United having only brought in Weghorst on the back of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit earlier in the season.

Despite their lack of options at striker, United remain in a solid position to see their first campaign under Ten Hag out on a high note.

And speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones has admitted the Dutch manager has a lot of admiration for the 30-year-old striker:

"Some fans might be looking forward to getting the upgrade in. But in terms of Ten Hag and his view of Weghorst, like he admires him and what he brings to the team.

"I think we got to remember that a lot of his strength actually comes though, when Rashford's is on the field because it's when Rashford is on the pitch that Weghorst puts in the yards and the movements that actually open up the spaces for Rashford to move into.

"So it's that kind of partnership that has worked in Ten Hag's eyes."

Has Weghorst been a bad signing?

Statistically speaking, there is a lot left to be desired when it comes to the £35k-per-week striker's returns for the Red Devils since arriving in January.

Despite playing over 600 minutes in the Premier League under Ten Hag, the Dutchman has only been able to provide a return of one assist (via Transfermarkt). This is extremely worrying when you hear claims of Ten Hag liking what he is seeing.

The search for Weghorst's first league goal for United goes on as he enters the final months of his short-term loan deal with the Red Devils.

“I think he has intelligence from positions, he is a very good anticipator,” said Ten Hag last month.

“Of course I tell him to [help] linking up there, which he is also doing as a high striker. But in that position, [he is] linking up and getting in front of the goal when crosses are coming in. As for the rest, there is the defending part which he is also very good [at].”

During his time at Burnley, teammate Josh Brownhill hailed Weghorst as a "warrior" and it is clear to see why when the Dutchman finds himself inside the upper second percentile for interceptions and blocks (via FBref).

The striker was even called the "worst player" to ever wear the jersey by Richard Keys.

Although the striker is failing to find the back of the net, he is providing United with a real shift in his all-around game as he puts the work in for the greater cause.

Weghorst has also found himself in the top 14th percentile for tackles made (1.04) per 90 minutes and inside the top quarter for clearances made (via FBref).

Although it is clear United need a striker who can take the goalscoring burden off Marcus Rashford's shoulders, it is also apparent why Ten Hag has a lot of respect for Weghorst.